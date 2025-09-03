Kate Middleton (43) finds out what would happen if she decides to divorce William

Let's imagine for a moment that Kate Middleton divorced Prince William. The idea, although hypothetical, generates all kinds of reactions and speculation. In this context, at 43 years old, the Duchess of Cambridge already knows exactly what the consequences of her marital breakup would be.

An expert in royal protocol has revealed the key points of what would undoubtedly be the divorce that would generate the most attention. However, it wouldn't be the first to occur in the British monarchy. For example, there is the one involving Lady Di and Charles III of England. Would Kate suffer the same consequences as her mother-in-law?

Kate Middleton knows the consequences of her divorce from Prince William

Talking about Kate Middleton and Prince William means talking about one of the most solid and beloved couples in European royalty. They represent unity and the strength of a love that can withstand anything. But there was a moment in their love story when their romance was under scrutiny due to William's alleged infidelities.

This made the media consider the scenario of a possible marital breakup. In light of this, Middleton knows perfectly well each and every consequence that would come with divorcing the future king and mother of his successor.

First of all, it's most likely that Kate would lose the style of "Her Royal Highness." Historically, after a royal divorce, that honorary distinction is usually withdrawn. This already happened with Lady Di, whose case serves as an example to know exactly what would happen with Middleton.

However, she could keep the title of Duchess of Cambridge and Duchess of Cornwall. This would depend on the agreements established.

As for money, her lifestyle would hardly be affected. If the separation happened, Kate would probably receive a financial settlement similar to or greater than what Diana received. At the time, it was millions and annual maintenance; today, according to a royal protocol expert, it would be more.

The media spotlight wouldn't decrease; in fact, it could intensify. Leaving the royal family attracts the attention of the paparazzi even more than staying inside. Kate Middleton would have even more public exposure, just as happened with her mother-in-law or Meghan Markle.

The most delicate point between Kate Middleton and Prince William

Without a doubt, the most delicate issue would be related to the future of Kate and Prince William's three children. Custody of their children wouldn't be as simple as in an ordinary couple's separation. By ancient British law, legal custody of royal children belongs to the reigning sovereign.

If the divorce happened before William became king, King Charles III would have the final say over who the children stay with. Although in practice, Kate and Prince William could continue co-parenting, as Diana and Charles did after their divorce.

Their romantic lives would also take a drastic turn with clear differences. By becoming a civilian, Kate could remarry without so many formalities. Meanwhile, Prince William would need royal permission to do so, as happened when the current king married after his divorce.

But Kate and William wouldn't be the only ones to suffer the consequences of a divorce: the overall image of the institution would be shaken. The Princes of Wales enjoy great popularity and a large part of the British people trust their reign. If they separated, it would generate instability that would complicate the future of the Crown.

In this sense, it's easier to try to solve marital problems, respect each other, and reach an agreement to avoid the greatest catastrophe. For now, the United Kingdom can rest easy, since the health of the marriage between Kate and Prince William is perfect.