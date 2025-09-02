Buckingham Palace shares happy news about Prince Harry that will reassure the people

Buckingham Palace has delivered news about Prince Harry that many Britons had been waiting for and that, without a doubt, will help calm tempers after years of tensions. King Charles III's youngest son has once again found himself in the media spotlight, this time because of an announcement that reflects a certain openness from the institution. The move provides relief in a context marked by distance and family disagreements.

The news became known after it was confirmed that Harry will return to London in the coming days to take part in the WellChild Awards charity gala. From Buckingham, however, they've indicated that it's most likely the Duke of Sussex will stay at a hotel, as he has done on previous visits. This clarification aims to avoid speculation, although it suggests that the prince's return will take place in a more discreet setting.

Nevertheless, sources from the Royal Household have emphasized that Harry doesn't have the doors closed at the palace and that, if he decides to come closer, he'll be warmly welcomed by his father. In fact, King Charles III himself has made it clear that he won't put up any obstacles. This gesture, though cautious, represents a significant step forward compared to the coldness shown in the past.

A symbolic return that could bring Prince Harry and King Charles III closer

Prince Harry's return coincides with a symbolic date, as it marks the anniversary of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II's passing on September 8, 2022. The timing has led to speculation about a possible rapprochement between father and son during those days. The memory of the late monarch remains a point of unity among the Windsors, even amid tensions.

In recent years, Harry almost stopped visiting his country of origin. Family tensions worsened after his controversial interviews with Oprah Winfrey, the contentious Meghan Markle series, and the publication of his memoir Spare. Now, his participation in a charitable event seems to open a window to reconciliation.

Buckingham Palace sends a message of calm: open doors for Prince Harry

The Duke of Sussex himself has highlighted the importance of the charity event. In a statement released by his team, he's stressed that for two decades the WellChild Awards have recognized the courage of young people with complex illnesses. For the prince, these stories serve as a reminder of the importance of compassion and unity, a message he wanted to emphasize beyond any controversy.

Buckingham Palace insists that no grand gestures or striking public events are expected. Instead, they're seeking a sincere and discreet rapprochement that will allow a bond damaged over the years to heal. In any case, confirmation that Harry keeps the doors open at the palace has reassured many, who see in this step a real hope for family reconciliation.