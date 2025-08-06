The royal family makes a pact: Princess Leonor keeps it and uses her private jet

The Royal Family have closed ranks. They made a pact: to keep the secret about their private vacation destination and they've all kept it. Including Leonor, who has kept the secret so she could travel with her family on their private vacation.

All families have their traditions, and the Royal Household is no exception. Some of their customs are well known and others, not so much. Especially in summer, their movements become more visible.

| Europapress

They've spent a few days in Mallorca, as they do every year, and there they've fulfilled their official commitments. King Felipe has participated in the King's Cup Sailing Regatta and Queen Letizia has attended the closing of the Atlántida Film Fest.

Leonor keeps the Royal Family's pact so she can take her private trip

They've also hosted the traditional reception for authorities and public figures at Marivent Palace. This year has been special: Queen Sofía, Princess Leonor, and Infanta Sofía have also attended. The two young women have made their debut at this event.

After these commitments, the Royal Family have ended their public agenda and have left Marivent. They've started their private vacation and this is where the family pact has come into play.

| Europapress

What everyone has agreed on has been clear: not to reveal their vacation destination. They've all kept it secret, for security reasons, only the Government has known the exact location but the public hasn't been informed, not a single clue.

Princess Leonor has respected the agreement, like the rest of her family. They've avoided leaks and have done everything possible to protect their privacy. The private trip has been carried out with great discretion and to get around they've used their private plane, the Falcon 900, with the code name LINCE01.

The Royal Family begin their private vacation

The flight took off from the Balearic Islands at 5:14 p.m. (17:14) and did so without prior announcements. Everything has been perfectly coordinated. Princess Leonor has kept to what was agreed: she has followed the rules, has been discreet, and has traveled with the rest of her family on the same plane.

| Europa Press

Once again, the Royal Family have tried to keep a balance: on one hand, their public duty and on the other, their right to privacy. They've fulfilled both. This summer of 2025 has left official images and also private moments.

Everything has worked and Leonor has been an example of commitment. The tradition continues, but so does the protection of their most intimate space.