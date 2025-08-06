Jennifer Lopez: in the spotlight for what she has done with her son on a street in Madrid

Jennifer López has once again captured everyone's attention during her recent stay in Madrid. The New York artist, recognized worldwide as a singer, actress, and businesswoman, has caused a stir with her latest public appearance. The "diva from the Bronx" was seen strolling through the streets in the city center accompanied by her little one, Maximilian.

During her visit, Jennifer López has shown a personal side and has devoted time exclusively to her son, sparing no attention or displays of affection. Her attitude has inspired admiration from those who saw her on the street. Many witnesses have commented on the tenderness with which she treated Maximilian. She hasn't let go of his hand at any time, she has paid attention to every detail, and she has proved to be an alert and very present mother.

| Instagram, @jlo

The international star has visited some of the most exclusive stores in downtown Madrid. She has entered luxury boutiques, window-shopped, and made some purchases. She has also allowed her little one, Max, to enjoy some treats. Both have been seen laughing and sharing knowing glances; the scene was worthy of a family postcard.

Jennifer López tours Madrid to visit the city and go shopping

Additionally, Jennifer hasn't gone unnoticed by her fans. She has greeted those who approached her kindly. She has posed for photos, signed autographs, and thanked everyone for the affection she received with smiles.

| Europa Press

Her approachability has surprised many. She has made it clear that, despite her fame, she remains an accessible and cordial person. Jennifer López has shown herself to be closer than ever with her admirers.

Jennifer López also wanted to rest during her stay in Madrid

After the shopping day, Jennifer López sought some calm. She stopped at the terrace of the Palacio de los Duques hotel.

| Europa Press

There, she enjoyed a well-deserved rest. She was seen chatting on the phone and sharing relaxed moments with her team. She chose a quiet spot, away from the hustle and bustle her presence usually generates.

The visit was brief but intense. Jennifer López has once again left her mark on Madrid. Her behavior has made headlines and has been praised by the press and the public. This time, not for her music or her style, but for what she did with her son in the middle of the street: showing an example of maternal love, dedication, and naturalness.