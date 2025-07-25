Revealed: what Queen Elizabeth II said about Meghan Markle before she died

The history of the British royal family has been marked, over the past decades, by episodes of deep media impact. However, few have shaken the image of the monarchy as much as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's departure from institutional life.

The upcoming anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II's passing has once again placed at the center of debate the confessions the monarch shared about this internal crisis. The intrigue surrounding what the sovereign truly thought about Meghan keeps both the tabloid press and followers of the House of Windsor in suspense.

The distance that marked the queen's final years

It will soon be three years since Queen Elizabeth II's death. Now, new revelations have come to light that allow for a better understanding of the monarch's feelings regarding her grandson's break with the Crown. The details, shared by renowned biographer Sally Bedell Smith, have emerged just as the royal family is going through another delicate period. This refers to the health problems of King Charles III and Kate Middleton.

The revelation highlights the queen's disappointment with Harry's attitude during the preparations for his wedding. It also delves into her lack of understanding regarding her grandson's radical transformation after beginning his relationship with Meghan Markle.

According to the confidences Lady Elizabeth Anson shared with Bedell Smith, Queen Elizabeth II never fully managed to accept Harry and Meghan's attitude. The queen watched in astonishment as her grandson, after years of impeccable military career and dedication to duty, made decisions that put the institution's stability at risk.

In these private conversations, Lady Elizabeth recounted how the queen felt hurt by the abruptness with which Harry behaved before his wedding. All of this resulted in the queen's clear disappointment over the loss of her bond with her grandson, along with the departure of the Duke and Duchess from the United Kingdom.

Archie's absence from the Sussexes' last official engagement in London was reportedly one of the details that most impacted the monarch.

Reactions and the queen's internal view of Meghan Markle

The publication of these testimonies has sparked immediate reactions among the couple's supporters and detractors. In forums and specialized profiles, the news has reignited the debate about Meghan Markle's role within the royal family and her influence over Prince Harry. Bedell Smith notes that the queen had reservations about Meghan, despite her efforts to show courtesy and make concessions, such as granting Frogmore Cottage.

This gesture, in Lady Elizabeth's words, represented a personal sacrifice for the queen, who expected reciprocity and respect that, according to those close to her, never fully arrived.

The royal circle, meanwhile, keeps a prudent silence in the face of these revelations. However, various sources close to the Palace have leaked that the queen's feeling of disappointment was known by many in the family.

The impact of these statements has led some journalists and publications specializing in monarchies to thoroughly analyze the distance the queen kept from her younger grandson.

Social media, as usually happens in every chapter involving the Sussexes, have been the stage for all kinds of comments. Some believe that Queen Elizabeth II acted with generosity and patience, while others interpret her reservations as a reflection of an institution incapable of renewal. What is certain is that, with each new testimony, the image of a monarch marked by sadness over her family's fracture is reinforced.

Queen Elizabeth II's legacy and the future of the House of Windsor: a turning point

The dissemination of these accounts coincides with an especially delicate moment for the family, marked by the health problems of its members. It is also marked by the public perception that the spirit of unity has been severely eroded.

The reflection on the relationship between Queen Elizabeth II, Harry, and Meghan invites one to consider whether the royal family's new direction will be able to overcome the open wounds.

Meanwhile, the queen's figure continues to inspire respect and nostalgia among the public. Her view of Meghan Markle and Harry resonates as the echo of an era that, for better or worse, came to an end on September 8, 2022. The anticipation for possible new revelations is growing, as the story of the Sussexes and their distance from the British Crown still seems far from over.