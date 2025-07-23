All alarms go off with Bruce Willis: he gets worse because of his illness

For years, Bruce Willis's health has been a constant concern. However, the news shaking the entertainment world today has raised even more alarms. The legendary actor has reportedly lost the ability to speak, read, and even walk.

The silent progression of a devastating disease

Bruce, who is 70 years old, was diagnosed in 2022 with aphasia, which led to his retirement from acting. A year later, it was confirmed that the underlying cause was frontotemporal dementia (FTD), a type of neurodegenerative disease that affects language, behavior, and motor functions.

According to media outlets such as Onda Cero, El Economista, and India Times, in recent months the decline has accelerated. He can no longer speak, read, or walk. Glenn Gordon Caron, a close friend and screenwriter, reportedly indicated that Willis "no longer communicates verbally."

| YouTube

Family testimonies and reactions on social media

The family has shared his progression with sadness. Rumer Willis, his eldest daughter, acknowledged that "I can't talk to him anymore," mentioning how difficult it is not to be able to have a conversation or ask him questions that could have allowed him to share more memories.

Meanwhile, Emma Heming Willis, his wife, expressed a moving message on Instagram. "Happy Father's Day to those living with disability or illness... what Bruce teaches our daughters goes far beyond words." According to her, Bruce has shown "resilience, unconditional love, and the calm strength of simply being present".

Demi Moore, his ex-wife, has also been close and at one point described the process as "very difficult," although she added that there is "a lot of beauty" in the situation.

| Instagram, X, XCatalunya

Family love above the silence

Despite the physical and cognitive impact, what stands out the most is the strong bond Bruce keeps with his family. Tallulah, another of his daughters, shared photographs showing the actor enjoying emotional silence with his loved ones. As she respectfully shared on television, "Bruce is still the same" and his presence remains significant.

His role as a grandfather has also been highlighted by Rumer. She tenderly commented on how Bruce reacts to the presence of his granddaughter Louetta, born in 2023: "He is very affectionate with her."

The drama of frontotemporal dementia

FTD is a lesser-known disease than Alzheimer's, but with a faster progression and, for now, no cure. It attacks the frontal lobes of the brain, destroying speech, personality, and mobility. In Willis's case, that progression was especially cruel.

| Demi Moore

Aphasia, initially confused with stuttering, has ended up completely weakening his verbal and motor abilities. The family has chosen emotional openness to raise awareness of the disease and support others affected. Meanwhile, Bruce's and his family's legacy keeps growing.

By sharing his case, they hope to motivate not only people with the same affliction but also researchers of possible cures for FTD. His family, united and strong, provides continuous support. Despite the absence of a cure, the actor's story helps raise awareness of a reality that has so far been little known.