Experts slam Meghan Markle for the poor quality of her wine

It's not the first time Meghan Markle has made headlines, but this time it hasn't been because of a fiery interview or any revelation about the British royal family. For weeks, the Duchess of Sussex has been focused on promoting her latest business venture: the rosé wine "Napa Valley 2023".

The launch, which was accompanied by an impeccable campaign on Instagram, seemed to herald a new era of success for Meghan outside palace controversies. However, the outcome has been very different from the desired one.

Under the promise of offering "a sip of the authentic Californian spirit," Meghan's wine quickly went viral and sold out in record time. In less than an hour, the first limited edition was completely sold out. But after the euphoria of the launch, the moment of truth arrived: the opinion of the experts.

A rosé that divides tasters and leaves a bitter aftertaste

The initial enthusiasm on social media was quickly overshadowed by the discouraging opinions of some British specialists in the royal family and food criticism. One of the most forceful was Richard Eden, a well-known specialized editor, who didn't hesitate to try Meghan's creation live and share his unfiltered impression. Eden describes the wine as "at first somewhat sweet, but with a bitter aftertaste that's disappointing".

During the tasting, broadcast in video format and commented on by various accounts on X and Instagram, there were gestures of disbelief and a few jokes among colleagues. Luke Blackall, a regular host, tried to soften the situation, but Eden insisted on his negative perception. The analysis was partly corroborated by Charlotte Griffiths, editor-in-chief of the Mail on Sunday, who acknowledged the wine's alcoholic strength. It has 14.5% ABV (14.5 degrees), a lot for a rosé.

Griffiths, who had been away from the world of beverages for years, dared to try it and described the experience as "strong, but acceptable". Even so, she joked that her friends probably wouldn't choose it for a special occasion.

The debate has also started on sommeliers' accounts and specialized forums in California, where some users value the brand, but point out that the price is high for the quality. It costs $25. Meanwhile, other voices note that Meghan's popularity has weighed more than the actual tasting notes.

Official reactions and the challenge of conquering the wine sector

The controversy surrounding Meghan's wine has reignited debates about celebrities' ability to succeed in sectors as demanding as wine. In recent statements, spokespeople for the Napa winery itself have defended the production process and the commitment to sustainable methods.

The media have focused more on the opinions of the British press. They have considered it a setback along with other failed projects by the couple in recent years.

In recent hours, neither Meghan Markle nor Prince Harry have wanted to comment on the criticism. However, in the circles closest to the Duchess, there is satisfaction with the initial commercial success and the intention to launch new varieties in 2025.

Meanwhile, American lifestyle experts have downplayed the commotion, recalling that many iconic wineries also had hesitant beginnings before achieving international recognition.

Meanwhile, Meghan's followers on social media have replied with messages of support, insisting that the taste of the wine is a matter of preference. In this sense, they have defended the former actress's courage in embarking on a sector traditionally dominated by men.

Announced failure or viral success?

Meghan Markle's debut in the world of wine makes it clear that, in the era of celebrities and social media, no launch is free from scrutiny. While the first batch has been a sales success, the real challenge for the Duchess of Sussex will be to convince the experts and establish herself beyond the media phenomenon.

Will Meghan be able to turn the criticism around and carve out a place among leading brands, or will her rosé remain a passing curiosity?