Irene Urdangarin's inner circle reveals why she won't forgive Juan Urquijo: 'It's...'

A person very familiar with Irene Urdangarin's circle knows the reason why Juan Carlos's granddaughter doesn't plan to resume her relationship with Juan Urquijo. This information has undoubtedly caught more than one person completely off guard.

Rumors about a possible distance between the daughter of the former Dukes of Palma and Teresa Urquijo's brother have been circulating for some time. However, it wasn't until this Wednesday, August 27, that what many already suspected was confirmed.

As ¡Hola! exclusively reported, after almost two years together, Irene Urdangarin has decided to end her love story with Juan Urquijo, the mayor of Madrid's brother-in-law.

Nevertheless, although this information has just come to light, the truth is that their separation isn't recent. Everything suggests that the young couple hadn't been together for several months, although few people knew about it.

According to the aforementioned magazine, both Irene Urdangarin and Juan Urquijo enjoyed their summer vacations separately and in the company of their families and friends. In fact, the last time they were seen together was in July, in images where they seemed close, although the reality was very different.

Now, journalist Silvia Taulés has revealed the reasons behind this high-profile breakup. Furthermore, she hasn't hesitated to expose why the daughter of the former Dukes of Palma doesn't want to resume the relationship: "She feels she's too young for a commitment."

According to Vanitatis, by July, the couple no longer had a romantic bond. Their gestures toward each other were serious, barely looking at each other, which raised suspicions. "Careful, let's see if they make it to September," a source close to the young couple told the aforementioned news outlet at the time.

In fact, Irene Urdangarin and Juan Urquijo's relationship ended for good that month, or even before the start of the summer holidays. Although both tried to mend their relationship, there was nothing left to do.

Regarding the reasons, journalist Silvia Taulés has been very clear: "She feels she's too young for a commitment and they've preferred to keep their friendship." With this statement, the reporter has hinted that it was she who made the decision to close this chapter of her life.

Irene Urdangarin and Juan Urquijo's relationship began in 2024, during the coming-of-age celebration of the Princess of Asturias. Since then, their relationship took a turn toward something more intimate and personal.

"It was an unexpected relationship for both, but the plans they had underway got in the way of love. Or maybe they helped to rekindle it," sources from Vanitatis pointed out. The initial excitement coexisted with each one's responsibilities, which ended up complicating the situation.

Irene Urdangarin went ahead with her plans, including traveling to Cambodia as a volunteer for a few months. Upon returning, she settled in Madrid with her grandmother, Queen Sofía. During that time, her relationship with Juan Urquijo grew stronger, since he also lived in the capital.

However, the real problem arose when the young woman moved to the United Kingdom to begin her university studies. According to Silvia Taulés, Juan Urquijo never visited his girlfriend in Oxford.

In contrast, Irene Urdangarin did travel to Madrid on several occasions to reunite with him. This difference in involvement ended up wearing down the relationship even more. Another sign that something wasn't going well between them was the young woman's unexpected absence from the baptism of Teresa Urquijo and the mayor of Madrid's son.