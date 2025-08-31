The important confession from Tom Parker, Queen Camilla's son: 'She is a...'

Tom Parker breaks his silence once again to reveal a fact about his mother, Queen Camilla, that had been unknown until now. The young man didn't hesitate to reveal what Charles III's wife is really like.

During a recent interview on Gabby Logan's podcast, The Mid Point, Tom opened a new window into his family's private life.

Among many other things, Tom Parker didn't hesitate to reflect on how he faces his role as a father, while also observing his parents in a new stage of life. In his words, there was a sense of recognition for Queen Camilla, who is now 77 years old.

"My parents are getting older," he said frankly when speaking about the current British monarch and his father, Andrew Parker Bowles. He also had no problem sharing some family anecdotes that revealed the lesser-known side of his mother.

However, it was when recalling his childhood that Tom Parker made an unexpected confession about Queen Camilla. As he himself confirmed, she is a "wonderful mother" and a great cook.

Tom Parker makes an unexpected confession about Queen Camilla

At this point in the interview, Tom Parker didn't hesitate to praise Queen Camilla and the great work she has done as a mother throughout her life. "If my mother asks me for something, I do it as best I can[...]As they get older, you appreciate what they've done," he added.

True to his culinary profile, the writer didn't forget to highlight his mother's cooking skills: "I come from a family where we all gather around the table. We love food."

Meanwhile, Tom Parker also spoke about the relationship he keeps with his two teenage children, whom he sees reflected in his own past. With humor, he recounted that, often, their calls are only for practical matters: "My children only call to ask... 'Can I have some money, please, Dad?'"

These statements coincided with the celebration of the second anniversary of the monarchs' coronation, held on May 6, 2023.

For the occasion, two official portraits were presented in the Central Hall of the National Gallery. Charles entrusted his image to Peter Kuhfeld, while Camilla chose Paul S. Benney.

"Both artists are already known by Their Majesties, who have previously contributed to other royal commissions," confirmed a statement from the British Royal Household. This way, Camilla and Charles wanted to mark the date with an artistic gesture that reinforces the symbolism of that day.