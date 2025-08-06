The information about Meghan Markle that's spreading like wildfire in Montecito (California)

In Montecito, California, tranquility blends with the glamour of those who've chosen to get away from the hustle and bustle. Among them, Meghan Markle has become an icon, setting her own pace far from palace protocols. Nevertheless, her every move constantly draws the attention of those who closely follow every detail of her new chapter.

Since her arrival on the West Coast, the Duchess of Sussex has shown that it's possible to reinvent oneself without giving up elegance. Meghan, together with Prince Harry, has built a life where authenticity and personal projects speak for themselves. Once again, her name is making headlines.

| Instagram, @meghan

An exclusive rosé with a personal touch

Meghan has found in wine an elegant way to connect with her audience. Her brand As Ever has revolutionized social media with the launch of her new creation: Napa Valley Rosé 2024. This new wine isn't just a simple rosé; it's a true statement of style.

The wine has a delicate hue and a balance crafted to perfection. Meghan wanted to pay tribute to the natural character of her first vintage. "With soft notes of stone fruit, a delicate minerality, and a lingering finish," that's how the brand describes it. The launch hit the market just one day after Meghan celebrated her 44th birthday.

| Instagram, @meghan

In the video that Meghan shared on Instagram, she's seen harvesting the grapes and showing the date "August 4, 2025" (4 de agosto de 2025), which went viral within minutes. "Here we go!" Meghan exclaimed as she opened the first bottle on the production line, while the screen read: "Let's toast to a beautiful day. Our Napa rosé is now available at As Ever."

| Instagram, @meghan

Less alcohol, more elegance, and higher price

This new edition has important differences compared to the previous one. Napa Valley Rosé 2024 comes in sets of three, six, or twelve bottles, and must be purchased in bulk. But it's not just the format that's changed; the content has as well.

The drink contains 1% less alcohol, dropping to 13.5% (13.5%), compared to 14.5% (14.5%) in the previous vintage. However, the price remains the same: three bottles for 90 euros, six for 159, and the case of twelve for 300. The previous edition sold out in less than an hour, and everything suggests this story will repeat itself.

Meghan, far from seeing it as just a business, experiences it as a very personal project. "Our shelves may be empty, but my heart is full," she shared when the first edition sold out. Now, with this new rosé, she aims to keep winning people over with simplicity and refinement.