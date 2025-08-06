Incredible job offer from Queen Camilla: be with her at Buckingham Palace

Life at Buckingham Palace isn't measured only in official events and strict protocols. Charles III and Queen Camilla also have to take care of every detail of their most intimate surroundings. Every decision they make, from an event to the staff around them, becomes news.

In times when image is everything, the British Royal Household seeks to keep its essence without losing connection with the people. Camilla, increasingly in the spotlight, knows that success lies in the smallest gestures. This new move in the heart of the palace proves it.

| Instagram, @ascotracecourse

What everyone wants: working for Camilla and Charles III

Buckingham Palace has posted a job opening to join its kitchen team. The position is for a sous chef, second in command after the head chef. It isn't an easy task, because this professional will have the responsibility to "ensure smooth operations and the highest standards of service quality."

The tasks include "planning the menu," making sure there are always "the necessary ingredients," and "helping and supervising the preparation" of the dishes. In addition, this person will have to "supervise the junior chefs," strengthening teamwork in one of the most iconic palaces in the world.

To apply for this position, the requirements are clear and demanding. The résumé must show experience as a sous chef, having worked in five-star catering, and show "leadership skills." Being "organized" and having "good communication skills" will also be valued.

| Instagram, @theroyalfamily

Decent working conditions at Buckingham Palace

The position offers a 45-hour workweek (45 horas) with weekends off, something unusual in haute cuisine. In addition, employees will receive 25 vacation days, which can be extended to 30 with seniority. As a benefit, they will have "benefits to support their physical and mental well-being" and a 15% pension plan.

This is a job opportunity that reflects the importance of taking care of those who are part of the day-to-day life at the palace. The British royalty understands that excellence starts from within, and that includes the staff who keep the royal machinery running. In this case, the kitchen is a strategic space where every dish can be part of diplomacy.

| Instagram, @theroyalfamily

This isn't an ordinary job, but rather being part of the Buckingham machinery, where perfection is the standard. Whoever takes on this role will have to coordinate teams, manage high-level events, and be part of the history of British royalty from the kitchen. The job posting has already sparked interest throughout the gastronomic sector; now it's just a matter of finding out who will have the responsibility of turning every meal into a Buckingham event.