Important statement from Kensington Palace about Prince William and his children

Kensington Palace's communications team has issued a new and revealing statement about Prince William and his children. This information is directly related to their mysterious summer vacation.

Just a few days ago, all alarms went off around the future British monarchs. This happened after the first destination they chose this year for their summer break came to light.

| Instagram, @princeandprincessofwales

As has emerged, after presiding over the Wimbledon tournament finals on July 12, Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their children were seen in Greece. Specifically, on the island of Kefalonia.

According to several local media outlets, the family arrived by private jet and, shortly after, moved to a yacht anchored off the coast of Agia Efimia. During their stay, they took private excursions, including a visit to the underground lake of Melissani, all under strict measures of discretion.

| Europa Press, en.xcatalunya.cat

Now, after their time in Greece, Kensington Palace has issued a new statement. This information has been released in an attempt to put an end to the latest rumors that have begun to circulate about their whereabouts and immediate plans.

In it, it has been confirmed that, despite these days of rest, Prince William and his children are continuing with their private vacation. However, before that, they will make a visit to England.

Kensington Palace issues a statement about Prince William and his children's vacation

Although they were recently in Greece, Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their children haven't concluded their summer vacation yet. This summer period, just like in previous years, they're enjoying far from the media spotlight and in a private setting to ensure their rest.

| Europa Press

Sources close to the British royal family have confirmed that the heir to the throne and his family will return to England soon. However, their return will be temporary, since they'll be away again for a few days before fully resuming their official schedule.

Kensington Palace wanted to be clear to avoid more rumors related to their whereabouts or the princess's health. In fact, the decision to issue this statement is precisely a response to the unfounded speculation circulating in the media and on social media.

The intention is also to protect the privacy of George, Charlotte, and Louis, who are enjoying these days with their father, Prince William. For this reason, no further details will be given about the places where they've been or will be during this period.

This way, Kensington Palace seeks to calm all speculation and ensure respect for the private lives of all members of the royal family. Prince William's official schedule will resume once this family vacation is over. Until then, no new public appearances are expected.