Infanta Cristina is left speechless after what happened with Irene Urdangarin in Barcelona

Irene Urdangarin has left her mother, Infanta Cristina, speechless after what happened during her trip to Barcelona. The youngest member of the family is still trying to get over the breakup with Juan Urquijo, and what better place than the Catalan city. In Barcelona, Irene has tried to forget her ex-partner by letting herself go before returning to Oxford.

A new stage full of challenges and new experiences is beginning for Infanta Cristina's daughter. Upon her return to the United Kingdom, she will take with her memories from Greece, Bidart, and now, also her stay in Barcelona.

| Europa Press

Irene Urdangarin leaves Infanta Cristina speechless with her latest actions

Irene Urdangarin is facing her first publicly acknowledged breakup after it was confirmed that her romance with Juan Urquijo has come to an end. At 20 years old, Infanta Cristina's daughter is trying to put her life back together and mend her young heart. In this difficult time, her family is proving to be of vital importance to her.

In this context, the latest news about Irene has left Infanta Cristina speechless. Young Urdangarin decided to spend a few days in Barcelona, and what happened in the Catalan city has rendered Infanta Cristina silent. Irene chose to spend a day with her family and attended the final of the Supercopa de Catalunya with her mother.

In the stands, she cheered for her brother Pablo, a player for Fraikin BM Granollers, who was facing Barça. The venue was Complex Esportiu Municipal Les Moreres in Esplugues de Llobregat. There, mother and daughter exchanged gestures full of tenderness, hugs, and intertwined hands like never before seen.

The cameras captured how Irene's gaze conveyed nostalgia and calm, as she checked her phone and let her mother comfort her in silence. Pablo also offered public support to his younger sister.

At one point, both siblings made a heart gesture with their hands, overflowing with complicity and affection. This detail moved Infanta Cristina and also contributed to leaving her speechless.

Infanta Cristina becomes Irene Urdangarin's greatest support

The atmosphere in the stands between Irene and Infanta Cristina was truly familial. Cristina's presence next to her daughter, watching Pablo by her side, provided a warmth that goes beyond words. The reason young Urdangarin is now seeking refuge in her family is related to the breakup with Juan Urquijo announced in August.

It was known that they had a long-distance relationship, he in Madrid and she in the United Kingdom. However, the differences in their lifestyles have ultimately marked their path to the end. The decision was not easy, and Irene has needed this summer to recover from the breakup.

| Europa Press

During the holidays, she spent time with friends and shared moments with her family in Greece and Bidart. Her last stop was Barcelona, where she found in Pablo and Infanta Cristina the strength she needed to return to Oxford.

That day in the arena reflected the new beginning that Infanta Cristina's daughter is embarking on. The day served to recharge her batteries, to close out the summer with her loved ones, before returning to the United Kingdom and facing a new academic year. In those stands, both Cristina and Pablo were the epicenter of security she needs at this moment in her life.

It's clear that in difficult times, Irene has in her mother, Infanta Cristina, and in her brother her greatest supports, the unconditional ones. There's no better return than that: a hug with no need for explanations.