Iñaki Urdangarin's gesture confirms what many suspect about Ainhoa Armentia

Iñaki Urdangarin's gesture with Ainhoa Armentia has once again attracted a lot of attention this summer. For some time, people had sensed a reality in their relationship, but it is only now that it has become more evident. Without grand displays, but with naturalness, Iñaki has done something that has not gone unnoticed.

Iñaki Urdangarin and Ainhoa Armentia are, without a doubt, in one of the best moments of their lives. Recently, the couple spent a few days in Alicante, a destination they usually choose for their getaways. This time together and their public attitude have shown that, after difficult times, the former duke is enjoying a happy and stable present.

| Europa Press

This is not the first time they have been seen relaxed and happy together. Last year, they posed for a magazine cover after a getaway to Formentera, showing how much they enjoy their time as a couple. This summer, they did not want to wait and repeated the tradition, this time in the middle of August, showing a complicity that doesn't go unnoticed.

The gesture that confirms everything

Although both have taken trips separately, that has not affected their relationship. Iñaki Urdangarin traveled to Bidart to see his son Juan with his ex-wife, Infanta Cristina, and then he was in Mallorca for professional reasons. In fact, these trips seem to be part of a routine that both handle naturally.

| Europa Press

During their stay in Alicante, in the town of Alfaz del Pi, the couple was seen enjoying the beachfront, without grand displays, but with obvious closeness. The naturalness with which they shared the day caught the attention of those nearby. That gesture has been interpreted as a solid confirmation of their relationship.

Iñaki Urdangarin is reborn with Ainhoa Armentia: this is how they live their new reality

Iñaki Urdangarin's life has changed a lot in recent years. After serving his sentence and distancing himself from the royal family, he has found essential support in Ainhoa. Together, they seem to be building a peaceful present, far from the media spotlight, where personal happiness and emotional stability take precedence.

For all these reasons, Iñaki's gesture in Alicante is neither casual nor fleeting. Rather, it is the visible expression of a solid love that has managed to overcome difficult stages. Ainhoa Armentia and he are enjoying the summer and their life together, which confirms that they are in one of the best moments of their story as a couple.