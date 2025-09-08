The imminent departure of Queen Sofía singles out Infanta Elena (61)

Queen Sofía has resumed her official agenda and has done so with strength and a clear institutional commitment. In the final stretch of summer, Her Majesty has confirmed her attendance at a significant event. She is already preparing for her next trip to Galicia.

There, in Ferrol, she will be the sponsor of the launching of the frigate F111 "Bonifaz," the first of a new series for the Spanish Navy. The event will take place on September 11 at the Navantia shipyards.

| Europa Press

This gesture has meant a lot because the Queen will thus close an atypical summer. She has barely spent any time in Palma de Mallorca; her stay at Marivent has been brief and discreet.

Queen Sofía has had a difficult summer

Nothing like other years because on other occasions, Doña Sofía would arrive in July and organize everything for the arrival of her children and grandchildren. It was a tradition of hers. She liked to be there early, get everything ready, and welcome the family with open arms.

This year has been different because her sister Irene's health has taken up all her time. Sofía has been completely devoted to her. She takes care of her, protects her, and accompanies her at every moment; she has done so with love, without complaints.

| Europa Press

With the responsibility that only an older sister understands. Irene, suffering from an illness that erases memories, has found her greatest refuge in Sofía.

Infanta Elena will be separated from Doña Sofía for a few days

In this task, she has not been alone: Her daughters have been her allies. Both have taken turns helping her and have not wanted their mother to face the situation alone. They have shown unity, although at times with conflicting schedules.

| Europa Press

However, the Queen's new institutional step has left Elena singled out, and it is not by chance. While Sofía fulfills her duty as naval sponsor in Galicia, someone must stay in Madrid with Irene. Cristina was recently in Barcelona with her children and Elena, meanwhile, will travel with her father to New York from September 17 to 26.

That's why everything suggests that Elena will be responsible for taking care of her aunt in the coming days. She will be with her mother, taking on a discreet but necessary role. Queen Sofía has fulfilled her duty and, in doing so, has made it clear who must now take on theirs.