Buckingham Palace speechless over the latest news about Prince Harry and his brother

This Monday, Prince Harry landed in the United Kingdom and his arrival has caused a major impact in the press and within the Royal Family's own circle. The trip, which has been planned for a four-day stay, has had as its main purpose an awards ceremony in London. However, his first move has surprised everyone.

As soon as he touched down at Heathrow, the Duke of Sussex requested to be taken to Windsor Castle. There, the remains of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away exactly three years ago, rest.

| Instagram, @princeandprincessofwales

The visit has been full of symbolism and also emotion. Harry has wanted to pay tribute to the monarch in silence and alone, in a deeply personal act.

Harry has gone to the place where William resides

The gesture has been significant, especially because King Charles III is not in Windsor, but in his Scottish residence. Meanwhile, as Harry was heading to the castle, the Prince and Princess of Wales reappeared in Sunningdale. This town, very close to Windsor, has served as the setting for what seems to be a clear distancing.

The difference of only twelve minutes between both destinations has suggested a possible intention to avoid meeting. According to the Daily Mail, Harry was picked up at the airport by an officer from the Royalty and Specialist Protection Squad. This indicates that, for the first time in a long while, he has had official police protection in the U.K.

| Europa Press

This is a relevant detail after his lost legal battle against the Home Office. The fact has fueled rumors of a rapprochement between father and son. In recent weeks, there have been some subtle gestures because advisers to the King and to Harry have been photographed in informal meetings near Buckingham.

This context has reinforced the possibility of a future reunion. Although, for now, Buckingham Palace has preferred to remain silent.

It is not yet known if Harry will have a reunion with his father

During the afternoon, Harry will attend the “Inspiring Child” award ceremony in the 4 to 6 years old category, where he will deliver a speech. He has also participated in a private reception. With these acts, he has wanted to underline his commitment to the causes he keeps supporting in the U.K.

| Europa Press, en.xcatalunya.cat

In the coming days, he has confirmed that he will travel to Nottingham. There, he will announce a donation and visit a youth center. His agenda, carefully designed, suggests an attempt to rebuild bridges.

The big question remains whether he will see Charles III because it has been 19 months since their last meeting. The signs of détente are there. But for now, Buckingham Palace has not said a word.