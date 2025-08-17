Half of Spain gets emotional after discovering the pact Queen Sofía made years ago

Queen Sofía has once again shown why, even after decades of service, she remains a much loved and respected figure in Spain. Years ago, she made a symbolic pact with Spain to be a monarch loved by all, something Sofía is achieving.

Her commitment to the country, her sensitivity toward those who suffer, and her personal involvement in times of crisis have once again become clear. The wave of wildfires that hit Galicia, Castilla y León, and Extremadura hard next weekend has put entire communities on edge.

This has left behind a trail of destruction that has affected homes, agricultural operations, and natural areas of great value. With great concern, Queen Sofía has followed the evolution of the fires minute by minute. She has shown special interest in the situation of families who have lost loved ones, their homes, or part of their livelihoods.

From the discretion that characterizes her, the monarch has wanted to go a step further and act in a concrete way. On her initiative, the Queen Sofía Foundation has activated an emergency fund with an initial allocation of €50,000. This is intended to support those affected and to collaborate in reconstruction and environmental recovery efforts.

Queen Sofía has once again shown the commitment she has to Spain

This gesture is neither isolated nor improvised. Queen Sofía's record of solidarity is marked by moments in which she has replied quickly and generously to disasters that have struck different regions of Spain.

This was the case when the DANA caused severe flooding in Valencia: then, the same foundation allocated another €50,000 to those affected. Also, in 2021, after the eruption of the La Palma volcano, Queen Sofía promoted aid of €30,000 to help alleviate the consequences of that natural disaster.

Sofía has shown herself to be a great monarch for Spain

This pattern of action responds to a personal decision Queen Sofía made years ago. She wanted to be, beyond protocol events, a great queen for Spain, directly involved in the well-being of its citizens. That determination remains intact today and is a source of pride for the royal family, who see in her an example of perseverance, humanity, and selfless service.

At a time when Spanish society is facing increasingly complex challenges, gestures like those of Queen Sofía take on special value. Not only for the material relief they may provide, but for the message of unity, empathy, and responsibility they convey. It is a reminder that, even in the worst moments, there is always room for hope and solidarity.