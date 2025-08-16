Good news for Infanta Cristina: Irene Urdangarin and her boyfriend are really together

Long-distance love is never easy, but when the moment of reunion arrives, everything takes on a special meaning. That is exactly what Irene Urdangarin and Juan Urquijo have experienced in recent weeks. After nine months physically apart, with many miles (kilómetros) between them, summer has worked its magic: the couple have reunited.

The youngest daughter of Infanta Cristina de Borbón has spent the past academic year in the United Kingdom. Specifically, at the prestigious University of Oxford, where she has lived far from the media spotlight.

Now, back in Spain, Irene is making the most of every moment to enjoy the good weather... and her boyfriend's company. Far from hiding, the couple have strolled through the streets of Madrid without worrying about being watched, showing a connection that confirms what many already suspected: they are more in love than ever.

Irene Urdangarin, daughter of Infanta Cristina, is seen with her partner

What has drawn the most attention has not only been the obvious emotional connection between them, but also their coordinated outfits. Irene and Juan wore matching looks, a style strategy reminiscent of other iconic couples like Victoria and David Beckham.

This time, the niece of King Felipe VI has added her own Spanish touch to this trend, showing that her sense of fashion is as natural as it is refined.

Irene Urdangarin and her partner have been seen wearing very similar styles

True to her casual, simple, and timeless style, Irene chose a perfect summer outfit for the streets of the capital. A white V-neck short-sleeved T-jersey, paired with mid-rise navy blue pants. A choice that, besides being stylish, is comfortable and versatile, ideal for any urban plan.

Meanwhile, Juan Urquijo chose a blue jersey with thin white stripes, navy blue chino pants, a matching belt, and brown suede loafers. The result was a visual harmony that did not go unnoticed: coincidence or a reflection of their deep connection?

In any case, the couple radiate harmony and stability. This public appearance not only confirms the strength of their relationship, but is undoubtedly a great joy for Infanta Cristina. Everything suggests that the relationship between Irene Urdangarin and Juan Urquijo is not a fleeting romance, but a story that could become stronger over time.