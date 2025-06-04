Froilán's parties in Abu Dhabi create a new problem

Since his move to Abu Dhabi in 2023, Felipe Juan Froilán de Marichalar y Borbón, grandson of former king Juan Carlos I, has been at the center of media attention due to his behavior in the Emirati capital. Far from the scandals he starred in while in Spain, his life in the United Arab Emirates seemed to offer him an opportunity to start over. However, recent reports indicate that his party habits persist, causing concern among those close to him.

the situation hasn't changed

The decision to send Froilán to Abu Dhabi was made after several incidents in Spain that called his conduct into question. Among them were a knife fight in Madrid and his participation in illegal parties where narcotics were found. Faced with this situation, Infanta Elena and the former king believed that a change of environment could be beneficial for the young man.

In Abu Dhabi, Froilán was housed in a luxurious 5,382 sq. ft. (500 m²) apartment and was given an internship at an oil company, with a monthly salary of 7,500 euros. However, according to sources close to him, he hasn't worked for over a year and keeps himself afloat thanks to his grandfather's financial support.

| Casa Real, XCatalunya, AENA

his relationships worry the royal family

Despite the cultural and legal restrictions in the United Arab Emirates, Froilán has found ways to continue his party lifestyle. Private parties in people's homes have become his main form of entertainment, and his participation in them has led to multiple warnings from local authorities.

These behaviors have caused discomfort and embarrassment among Juan Carlos I's circle, who keeps close relationships with influential figures in the area.

Additionally, it has been speculated that Froilán's presence in Abu Dhabi is not only meant to keep him away from the media spotlight, but also possibly relates to strategies involving the management of the former king's assets. However, these reports haven't been officially confirmed.

| Casa Real, ¡Hola!, XCatalunya

an uncertain future

Froilán's current situation has caused various reactions. While some members of the royal family, such as King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia, have chosen to keep their distance, others, like Infanta Elena, continue to support him. Nevertheless, concern about his behavior persists, and there is speculation about possible measures to redirect his conduct.

Meanwhile, Froilán has occasionally expressed his desire to return to Spain, although his actions seem to contradict these intentions. His participation in social events and his relationships with figures from the party scene indicate that his adaptation to a more discreet and responsible life is still far from being achieved.

nothing is clear

Froilán's stay in Abu Dhabi and his behavior continue to be a topic of debate. While some believe that his time in the United Arab Emirates offers him a chance to mature and distance himself from controversy, others think that his presence there only prolongs an unsustainable situation.

| Casa Real, XCatalunya, Froilán de Marichalar, Felipe VI, Princesa Leonor

He is 26 years old and his role within the monarchy is questionable. Just like his sister, the Marichalar Borbón siblings have earned a reputation as the black sheep of the family. Or maybe not, because they resemble their grandfather more than people think.