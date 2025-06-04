Prince William's move surprises and angers many people

In an unexpected turn that has shaken the foundations of the British monarchy, Prince William has begun planning his future coronation, anticipating an outcome that many would rather not consider. This move, which some consider premature, has caused both surprise and discontent among conservative sectors and followers of the Royal Family.

Moves of the future king

The health of King Charles III has been a cause for concern since his cancer diagnosis in 2024. Despite efforts to keep an active schedule, recent reports indicate a significant deterioration in his physical condition, including episodes of fainting and frequent falls. Faced with this situation, Prince William has decided to take the initiative and start organizing the details of his future coronation.

This step responds to the need to be prepared for any eventuality, but it also makes William's vision for a more modern and people-oriented monarchy clear. Sources close to Buckingham Palace indicate that the prince seeks to move away from the rigid traditions and ostentatious ceremonies that have characterized his predecessors, opting for a more contemporary and accessible approach.

| Onda Cero, XCatalunya, @ElPeriodico_Esp

Reactions to this decision

For now, Buckingham Palace hasn't issued an official statement about the preparations for William's coronation. However, internal sources have confirmed that meetings and discussions are taking place on the matter. The goal is to ensure an orderly and smooth transition in case King Charles III's health worsens.

Prince William's decision has caused mixed reactions. While some applaud his proactivity and modern vision, others consider it disrespectful toward his father, who still occupies the throne. On social media, the debate has intensified, with users expressing both support and criticism toward the prince.

Meanwhile, King Charles III has expressed his intention to continue with his royal duties as long as his health allows. In a recent statement, a palace aide said that the monarch "simply goes on with his life" and that he is committed to his responsibilities.

What do the British expect from the reign of the future king William?

Prince William has made it clear that his vision for the British monarchy differs significantly from that of his father. His reign is expected to be marked by a greater connection with the public, a reduction in the pomp of ceremonies, and a focus on social and environmental causes. This change of direction seeks to revitalize the monarchy's image and adapt it to current times.

In addition, William and his wife, Princess Catherine, have shown interest in gradually involving their children in public activities, thus preparing the next generation for more active roles within the Royal Family. This family-oriented and close approach could be key to strengthening the bond between the monarchy and the British people.