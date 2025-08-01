Froilán, nephew of King Felipe, caught in the act: 'I felt pretty...'

In recent years, Felipe Juan Froilán de Todos los Santos, nephew of King Felipe, has been the constant focus of media attention. Recently, a new episode has once again put him in the spotlight of the press, although not exactly for positive reasons. A recent testimony has revealed an unexpected situation experienced by a woman in Ibiza with the young aristocrat.

Froilán's move to Abu Dhabi seemed to have given him a break from the Spanish press, bringing him closer to his grandfather, King Emeritus Juan Carlos I. However, his visits to Spain haven't gone unnoticed and his behavior generates varied comments. This time, a woman has decided to share on the TardeAR show an episode that left her bewildered and upset.

| Europa Press

The complainant, identified as María, has recounted that the incident took place in a well-known nightclub in Ibiza. According to her testimony, Froilán reproached her for her behavior, calling it "bad manners." Beyond the reprimand, what stood out the most was the king's nephew's arrogant attitude toward her.

Froilán, nephew of King Felipe, at the center of a new controversy in Ibiza

María has explained that, after the confrontation, Froilán mocked the situation and suggested they take a photo together as they left the venue. This unexpected gesture surprised the woman, who felt very confused by the way events unfolded. "I felt quite intimidated," she confessed, making clear the emotional impact the experience had on her.

| Europa Press

This new episode adds to the list of controversies that have marked Froilán's public life. Let's remember that this isn't the first time his actions have made headlines, from that famous kick at the royal wedding to other lesser-known episodes. Without a doubt, he remains a controversial figure both inside and outside the social circles he frequents.

Froilán's scandals continue to contrast with King Felipe's institutional image

For now, neither Froilán nor those around him have issued official statements regarding this latest incident. Meanwhile, the press keeps a close eye on his movements and any new developments that may arise. It is clear that King Felipe's nephew continues to be a figure who arouses both interest and controversy in equal measure.

Ultimately, his stay in Dubai has provided him with a change of scenery and greater privacy in his personal life. However, every time he returns to Spain, episodes like this one put him back under the media spotlight, where new controversies are never lacking. This way, his image contrasts with that of the royal family and, at the same time, continues to be the subject of constant scrutiny.