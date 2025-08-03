Froilán is found partying and his behavior is exposed: ‘He acted like...'

Ibiza nights, known for their glamour and exclusivity, have once again become the scene of a new controversy starring Felipe Juan Froilán de Marichalar y Borbón. When it seemed that his move to Abu Dhabi had calmed things down, the son of Infanta Elena has returned to Spain for a summer vacation that hasn't gone unnoticed.

Far from the discretion that would be expected, Froilán has found himself involved in an altercation at a well-known nightclub on the island, an episode that has reopened the debate about his attitude and has caused a wave of criticism. The events, which include a tense reunion with his ex-girlfriend and a confrontation with a young woman, have been widely discussed on social media, painting an unfavorable picture of the King's nephew.

The trigger: a tension-filled encounter

Everything began with the unexpected coincidence of Froilán and his ex-girlfriend, Belén Perea, on the Pityusic island. According to what was reported on the Telecinco show "Fiesta," the grandson of the emeritus king didn't take Perea's presence well at all, as she was enjoying a few days of rest with her new partner.

Apparently, the breakup, which happened less than two months ago, is still an open wound for Froilán, who, according to sources from the show, had tried to contact her insistently up to 20 times before the encounter.

The tension peaked at one of Ibiza's most exclusive nightclubs, when Belén had trouble getting into the venue. It was Froilán himself who, upon noticing the situation, went out to find her to help her get in, a gesture that, far from calming things down, seemed to fuel a drama that had only just begun.

The controversy erupts: "He acted as if he were the owner of the nightclub"

The most critical moment of the night came later, and it was a witness who brought Froilán's behavior to light. On the show "TardeAR," a young woman named María shared her unpleasant experience with the King's nephew. "I found myself in a very uncomfortable situation. I felt quite intimidated.

I was shocked, I didn't understand what all this was about," she explained. According to her account, Froilán's attitude was one of excessive arrogance: "He acted as if he were the owner of the nightclub, literally. He spoke with such arrogance..."

The conflict escalated when, according to María, Froilán mocked her for not paying attention to him. "He told me that if I wanted a photo with him, I should just say so," the young woman said, describing the moment as one of the most uncomfortable situations she has ever experienced. The tension kept rising and, according to her version, Froilán accused her directly: "He started telling me I was rude, that I was impolite. He started looking at me with a super defiant face."

This account has spread like wildfire, fueling the image of a young Borbón with a difficult character and not used to being contradicted.

Reactions and an uncertain future

As expected, this new episode has quickly caused a flood of comments and has once again put the spotlight on the Royal Family and on the decision to "send" Froilán to Abu Dhabi. Although there haven't been any official statements from the family, the discontent is palpable in the media environment.

This kind of behavior only harms the image of the Crown, with many wondering whether his stay in the United Arab Emirates is really helping to keep him away from controversies or if, simply, it just postpones them until his return to Spain. In addition, it should be noted that this isn't the first time Felipe VI has "warned" his sister about the behavior of the eldest grandson of Juan Carlos I and Queen Sofía.