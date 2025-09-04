Froilán makes a gesture with his arms at a party that will surprise Victoria Federica

Victoria Federica has surely seen the images that have just been published of her brother, Froilán. These must have caught her attention for a specific reason, because of a gesture he made with his arms.

King Juan Carlos I's eldest grandson was having such a good time that he didn't hesitate to give it his all. His goal was to become the center of attention for everyone present. He achieved it and now, in addition, he has managed to place himself in the media spotlight.

| Europa Press

A gesture with Froilán's arms, Victoria Federica's brother, that catches everyone's attention

Although infanta Elena doesn't like it much, her son Froilán hasn't stopped making headlines lately. First, because of his supposed romance with Miri, a contestant on Supervivientes All Stars. Second, because of his passion for parties, which he's now enjoying during his stay in Spain (España) before returning to Abu Dhabi.

It is precisely some images from his latest night out that have put him in the spotlight. In one of the most talked-about, he was seen making a gesture with his arms that surprised everyone. Yes, it surprised everyone, both those present and those who have now seen those snapshots.

The gesture in question, exaggerated and seemingly imitating an animal, consisted of moving his arms in an uncontrolled and absolutely wild way. He showed that he was acting silly and didn't care. This way, he managed to become the center of attention for the evening.

| Europa Press

The snapshots from the Madrid night are just a sample of his uninhibited attitude and the protagonism he usually takes in these environments. Froilán doesn't seem to care about being in the spotlight. This generates criticism among those who believe he should be more careful with his public behavior, so as not to harm his maternal family.

An image, Froilán's, that surely hasn't left Victoria Federica indifferent

The photo has caused all kinds of comments, many of them contrasting the young man's behavior with that of his sister, Victoria Federica. While Froilán gives himself over to fun without hesitation, she, who also likes to go out a lot, keeps a much lower and more reserved profile. Yes, always avoiding situations that could expose her public behavior.

| Europa Press

In her appearances and on social media, the young woman has always projected a more demure image, focused on her career and her image as a member of the king's family. Her attitude is a clear contrast to her brother's, who seems to have no qualms about showing his more relaxed and open side.

It's likely that this type of gestures and behaviors from Froilán aren't to Victoria's liking, nor her mother's, nor anyone in the Borbón clan. After all, all of them want to keep as far away as possible from controversies and scandals. He doesn't seem to care about anything; when he goes out, he gives it his all, no matter the cost and no matter who it bothers.