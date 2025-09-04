Telma Ortiz appears without Queen Letizia and many notice a revealing detail

Telma Ortiz has reappeared at a public event without her sister, Queen Letizia, and she has done so attracting all eyes. The discreet sister of the Spanish monarch has surprised with a look that has caused numerous comments.

Although it is not common to see her in front of the cameras, Telma Ortiz has become a protagonist on her own merits. Her presence at an event has been enough to capture the attention of the specialized press. This time, not because of the content of the event, but because of her choice of outfit.

| Europa Press

An unexpected return to the media spotlight

Telma Ortiz usually keeps a low profile, but her work occasionally leads her to appear at relevant events. As director of globalization and multilateral relations at CEAPI, she participates in activities that require a certain level of visibility. This time, she has done so at the presentation of Spain's Foreign Action Strategy, held in Madrid.

The event took place at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and brought together prominent figures from the institutional sphere. Among all those present, Telma stood out for her naturalness and a very polished style. She did not go unnoticed despite the discretion that usually characterizes her.

The sister of Queen Letizia looked confident and elegant, something that inevitably sparked comparisons with the monarch. Both share a taste for fashion, favoring timeless garments and flattering styles. This time, Telma once again showed that she knows how to find pieces that make an impact.

| Europa Press

The Hermès dress that stole the show

The detail that caused the most comments was her choice of outfit. Telma Ortiz appeared in a dress by Hermès, one of the most exclusive French fashion houses. It is a vintage piece that simulates a two-piece set, with a geometric top and a wrap skirt tied at the waist.

The design, in a vibrant orange shade, was perfect for highlighting her tan after the holidays. An energetic color, associated with summer, that brought vitality and freshness. It not only flattered Telma, but also conveyed optimism at a time of returning to routine.

What did not go unnoticed is that this piece exceeds in price most of Queen Letizia's usual wardrobe. The monarch usually opts for affordable brands or pieces by Spanish designers, while her sister's look belonged to one of the most luxurious brands. That contrast was interpreted as a revealing detail about their styles.

| YouTube, @ConcordiaSummit

A unique style that sets her apart

Telma Ortiz completed the outfit with nude snake-effect pumps, a slingback model with a pointed toe and high heel. This footwear helped elongate her silhouette and added a sophisticated touch. The result was a look balanced between modernity and classicism.

As for beauty, she opted for naturalness. She chose discreet makeup that enhanced her freshness and left her hair loose, styled with a side part and soft waves. A simple choice that reinforced the prominence of the dress.

Her personal style once again sets her apart from Queen Letizia's. While the monarch pays attention to every detail with a strong institutional component, Telma takes the opportunity to experiment with more striking pieces. That difference in fashion choices reflects the freedom of not being subject to royal protocols.