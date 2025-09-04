Ali Albelooshi, the last doctor who has treated King Juan Carlos, has broken his silence to admit a reality. From Abu Dhabi comes an unusual image of Ali in his blue coat, posing next to a healthy-looking Juan Carlos. In response, Albelooshi has shared the only truth about what it has been like to treat Felipe VI's father.

The doctor is a professional in robotic surgery, and his prestigious and exclusive clinic has welcomed King Juan Carlos for his medical check-ups. The professional relationship between them is clear, and Ali is the one focusing on the former monarch's health.

| Europa Press

Doctor Ali Albelooshi reveals the reality of King Juan Carlos

For at least five years, privacy has surrounded King Juan Carlos's life in the United Arab Emirates. Security is so strict that going out to dinner or for a walk hardly leaves any opportunity to capture images. For this reason, his image with doctor Ali Albelooshi has caused so much expectation.

Above all, because this image has been accompanied by statements from the doctor about what it has been like to treat Juan Carlos. "I had the honor and pleasure of meeting the former King of Spain, His Majesty Juan Carlos, at my clinic in Abu Dhabi," Ali says. Albelooshi takes the opportunity to reveal with these words the only reality of the emeritus and who is the person treating him in the Emirates.

| Instagram, @drbelooshi

King Juan Carlos has put himself in the hands of this doctor whose specialty is robotic surgery. In addition, he is an orthopedic doctor specialized in hip and knee arthroplasty, precisely the ailments that affect the emeritus.

They have known each other for years, since Ali Albelooshi is the same professional who has been treating Juan Carlos for some time at the Orthocure clinic. The doctor is not only a relevant professional in the region, but he also leads advances such as robotic surgeries in joint replacements.

Because of his previous experience, Felipe's father trusts him and regularly goes to his medical check-ups. In the photo shared by the doctor, King Juan Carlos is sitting, relaxed, wearing a blue linen jacket and a white jersey. His smile conveys relief and confidence, clear signs of how well cared for he feels.

The other doctors far from Ali Albelooshi whom King Juan Carlos trusts

From Ali Albelooshi's clinic, it has been explained that this medical check-up is routine. King Juan Carlos has suffered from joint problems since 2012, a consequence of the fall in Botswana that changed his life.

At that moment, numerous specialists have been keeping an eye on the emeritus's health. It was in Spain where, first, both hip prostheses were placed. Later, after his exile, Juan Carlos has gone to other clinics due to a worsening of his joints.

| Europa Press

This way, he spent a period in Switzerland where he received injections to improve his mobility. He also takes advantage of his visits to Spain to travel to Vitoria and visit doctor Eduardo Anitua and Mikel Sánchez, an expert in traumatology.

In Abu Dhabi, however, Albelooshi is the one who pays the most attention to King Juan Carlos, since he resides regularly in the Emirates. The bond between Albelooshi and the emeritus king comes from that physical need that has ended up generating a relationship of trust.

Especially after rumors emerged about a clear worsening in Juan Carlos's health. At 87 years old, his mobility has been clearly reduced to the point of adapting his home to his new needs. His visits to Spain have also decreased compared to last year, which has increased concern.

Nevertheless, thanks to the snapshot from doctor Ali, it is confirmed that King Juan Carlos looks healthy and is in good hands.