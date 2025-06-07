Judit Mascó's four daughters and their four jobs you didn't know about

For decades, Judit Mascó was synonymous with elegance, professionalism, and success in the fashion world. However, unlike many public figures who try to project their legacy onto their children, the Catalan model has taken a different path with her family. Today, her four adult daughters — Maria, Paula, Romita, and Clara — have decided to step away from the runway spotlight to build their identity from scratch.

In a recent interview, Mascó made it clear: none of her daughters has wanted to be "the model's daughter," and that makes her proud. If Judit has passed anything on to her daughters, beyond favorable genetics, it has been the importance of authenticity and loving what you do. That has deeply shaped her daughters' path.

Maria, the artist who said "no" to the runway

Maria, the eldest, at 26 years old, was the one who came closest to following in her mother's footsteps. She did a few jobs for brands like Custo Barcelona, but she soon realized it wasn't for her. "She didn't feel happy doing it," Mascó confides. Aware that her opportunity came from her last name, she chose to seek her path elsewhere: visual arts.

The second daughter, Paula, has also chosen an artistic path, but a different one: acting. Although she studied Humanities, her passion for acting has led her to participate in socially engaged and youth-oriented series such as SKAM, Cuco, or Autodefensa. On her social media, she appears free, creative, and consistent with her generation.

Romita, design with roots

Romita, 23 years old, was adopted in Haiti and is perhaps the most versatile of the group. She studies Design at the Escola Superior de Arte i Disseny de Barcelona (Barcelona Higher School of Art and Design) (Escuela Superior de Arte y Diseño de Barcelona), but she's also passionate about dance and batucada. Judit has commented with tenderness and admiration on how her daughter has integrated artistic expression into her daily life, always with authenticity.

The youngest, Clara, has broken the family's artistic tradition. After finishing high school in Canada, she has chosen science. Judit explains that her daughter "turned out to be a science person" and that she's focused on more technical studies. This choice shows that there's no predefined mold at home.

a united family, away from the spotlight

Behind these decisions is also the figure of Eduard Vicente, Judit's husband and manager of MACBA. According to the model, he has been a key piece in keeping the family away from the spotlight, allowing their daughters to grow up normally, despite having a famous mother.

Judit and Eduard formed a "tight-knit group" to give their daughters the space they needed to build their identity far from the public eye. In an era full of "nepo babies" — children of celebrities who inherit fame without merit — Judit Mascó's daughters stand out for having done the exact opposite.

They haven't just rejected the easy path of the runway, but they've shown that true talent can't be imposed or inherited; it must be cultivated. In the case of the Mascó-Vicente family, it shines with its own light.