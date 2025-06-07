Serious problem between Meghan Markle and Prince Harry: separation on the horizon

What was once the modern love story that dazzled the world is now teetering dangerously. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are now facing a crisis that threatens to bring down not only their relationship, but the entire economic structure that supports them.

Since they gave up their royal duties in 2020 and moved to the United States, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been at the center of global attention. Their interviews with Oprah Winfrey, their Netflix documentaries, their contract with Spotify, and their carefully selected public appearances helped them create a multimillion-dollar brand, based on a narrative of freedom, fighting the system, and overcoming adversity.

But that machine is starting to show cracks. Their joint appearances have drastically decreased, and sources close to the couple agree on the same thing: Meghan and Harry are no longer as close as they once were. The chemistry visible in their early years of exile has been replaced by silences, distance, and business decisions.

the marriage turned into a business

The most revealing detail recently came to light: Meghan Markle reportedly agreed to a separation clause worth $80 million. An agreement that would not only guarantee her a high standard of living after a possible breakup, but would also allow her to keep the title of Duchess of Sussex and sole custody of her children, Archie and Lilibet.

Here comes the big question: are they still together for love or for interest? The answer is not simple. Meghan Markle has managed to build a public image with enormous impact, but that image is inevitably tied to her past as a member of the British monarchy.

the pressure of the media industry

In the world of entertainment and influence, narrative is everything. The story of a couple who broke the rules of royalty and became a symbol of independence is profitable. If that story falls apart, much more than a personal relationship is lost: a sustained source of income over time is lost.

That's why various analysts point out that the marriage may be kept more out of commercial obligation than true emotional connection. Separating would mean rewriting the story from scratch, and the economic consequences of that decision would be devastating. The key to preserving their empire is staying together, even if only for strategic purposes.

the relationship, in the hands of business

The tension between the emotional and the business side is evident. Some observers point out that Harry feels increasingly out of place in Hollywood's media world, while Meghan is becoming more established in it. That gap may be widening the distance between them.

As long as their shared brand continues to generate income and international projection, the chances of them going their separate ways remain uncertain. Both are aware that a breakup could collapse the business structure, contracts, and public relations they have built over the past few years.

For now, the most important thing is this: despite all the rumors, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are still together. Not because love is at its best, but because—at least for now—remaining a couple is their greatest and most profitable investment.