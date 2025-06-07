Neither Camp Nou nor La Rambla: the place in Barcelona Anna Lewandowska likes the most

FC Barcelona is not only a soccer factory, but also a source of personal stories that captivate fans. When a team wins, their players and families become part of the city's emotional landscape. In this case, no one represents that fusion of soccer, lifestyle, and closeness to people better than Anna Lewandowska, wife of Robert Lewandowski.

Since the Polish striker signed for Barça, the couple and their daughters, Laura and Klara, have shown that they're more than integrated into Catalan life. It's not just a professional stage: it's a life built with taste and affection in every corner of Barcelona.

from the stands to the heart of the city

Robert Lewandowski has shined on the field, but his family has also managed to win over social media and the city's daily life. Anna, a coach, nutritionist, and influencer, has left her mark in every neighborhood she visits, and in every post she shares on Instagram.

| @annalewandowska, XCatalunya

The truth is that the couple quickly became part of Barcelona's collective imagination. They've been seen strolling through Born, Barceloneta, Sarrià, Gràcia… Always with an open, approachable attitude, grateful for the city's welcome.

barcelona, a city to stay in

Just a few days ago, Anna herself revealed that her plan is to keep living in the Catalan capital even when Robert retires from professional soccer. A confession that surprised many but fits perfectly with the way they've integrated.

| ACN, @annalewandowska, XCatalunya

"We'll stay here," she said on a recent occasion, "because Barcelona is already our home." A phrase that shows just how much the Lewandowski family has connected with the Mediterranean lifestyle, its climate, its cuisine… and its people.

a very revealing Q&A session

It was during a Q&A session on Instagram that Anna Lewandowska finally confirmed what everyone suspected: her relationship with the city is deep and personal. Among the most notable questions was one about how she reacts when a fan approaches her: "It's always nice. I'm happy to talk or take a photo if time allows."

However, there was one question that got all the attention. Someone asked her: "What's your favorite place in Barcelona?" For a few seconds, her followers were divided between those betting on a chic restaurant, a hidden corner of the Gòtic, or even Camp Nou. But her answer was as natural as it was decisive.

Her gym, Edan Studios, is the personal project she launched with excitement after moving to Barcelona, and where she's poured all her experience as an athlete and entrepreneur. For her, Edan Studios is not just a gym. It's a place for gathering, effort, health, and community.

much more than a goal scorer's wife

Anna Lewandowska is not a typical WAG. She has charisma, education, a legion of loyal followers, and a real bond with the city. While her husband scores goals, she's making steady progress on her own path, supported by thousands of women who see her as an example of perseverance and energy.

Now we know: her favorite spot in Barcelona isn't by the sea or in the mountains. It's among weights, music, sweat, and good vibes. It's at Edan Studios.