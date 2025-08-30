Cold shower for Juan Urdangarin after the latest events in the royal family

A last-minute update has been released about the Royal Family. This has led Juan Urdangarin to receive news he did not expect at all, and it has hit him like a bucket of cold water.

What he has discovered is that his maternal grandmother, Queen Sofía, has started distributing her inheritance among her loved ones while she is still alive. However, he, who has a close relationship with her, is not among the beneficiaries for now. There is a reason for this.

| Europa Press

A last-minute update in the royal family surprises Juan Urdangarin

The information published by the magazine ¡Hola! has caught everyone by surprise. Queen Sofía, at 86 years old, has started parting with personal items of great sentimental value.

These are not state assets or pieces linked to the official heritage of the Crown, but rather her private collection of accessories. Rings, bracelets, necklaces, and accessories she has collected over decades and has now decided to give to the women in her circle.

The first to receive part of this living inheritance have been her daughters, Infanta Elena and Infanta Cristina. Along with them, her granddaughters, Irene Urdangarin and Victoria Federica, have also benefited, inheriting pieces of great value and symbolism. This selection follows a clear criterion: she is giving items that only the women in the family can wear at social events or public occasions.

For this reason, the male grandchildren, including Juan Urdangarin, have not been included in this first distribution. Sofía's jewelry and handbags are feminine accessories, difficult to adapt to her grandsons' style.

Far from being a personal exclusion, it is understood as a practical decision. It would not make sense to give the young man a bracelet or a handbag that he could not use or display as a family keepsake.

| Europa Press

Even so, the news has caused a stir. For those who know the bond between Sofía and Juan Urdangarin, it is striking that he is not among the initial recipients of these belongings. The young man, who is reserved by nature, has always been described as a very special grandson to the emerita, with whom he shares confidences and intimate moments during family visits.

Juan Urdangarin and his role in the Borbón family

Queen Sofía's decision to start this living distribution has once again put Juan Urdangarin in the spotlight. Although he keeps a low profile and rarely appears at official events, his figure draws interest for being Infanta Cristina's firstborn. Raised with values of discretion, he has tried to keep away from the spotlight that surrounds the royal family.

The young man, who has been described as responsible and approachable, is characterized by having a personality very different from his more media-exposed cousins, Froilán and Victoria. His relationship with his grandmother has always been one of complicity and affection, which makes it unexpected that he is not among the beneficiaries of this first gesture from the queen.

| Europa Press, en.xcatalunya.cat

Nevertheless, everything suggests that this distribution has only just begun. It is likely that in the future the emerita will also decide to include her male grandchildren with other types of personal keepsakes. Yes, perhaps items of symbolic value that better suit their tastes and lifestyle.

The gesture from Felipe VI's mother also reflects a clear intention: she wants her loved ones to enjoy her most cherished items while she is still present. This way, she can see her daughters and granddaughters wear the pieces that were once hers, sharing in life a legacy that would otherwise be received after her passing. It is a way to strengthen bonds and leave a mark on the family memory.

The news also confirms the emerita's personality, who has always been known for her practical sense and for caring for her own. Giving her private jewelry and handbags now reflects her desire to see her descendants enjoy them. It is a way to convey affection and continuity.