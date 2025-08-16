U-turn in Gerard Piqué and Shakira's lives: the day they've been waiting for finally arrives

The lives of Gerard Piqué and Shakira are once again in the spotlight for a reason nobody expected. The former couple have made headlines with news that radically changes their personal and financial situation, creating a new twist in their story.

For months, silence and discretion have defined this unsolved matter that still kept them connected. However, in recent hours something has changed completely, opening a new chapter for both. What has really happened and why is this step so important in Shakira and Gerard Piqué's lives?

Turn in Gerard Piqué and Shakira's lives: they manage to sell the mansion they owned together

Shakira and Gerard Piqué's separation in June 2022 was one of the most high-profile episodes of the past decade. Their official statement called for respect, but it didn't prevent the breakup from making headlines around the world. Since then, the Colombian singer decided to rebuild her life in Miami with her children, Milan and Sasha, seeking a stable environment far from the media pressure in Barcelona.

Meanwhile, Piqué began a new personal chapter with Clara Chía, also facing major professional changes after his retirement from soccer. However, there was one unsolved matter: the properties they shared in Esplugues de Llobregat. This was a symbol of the life they built together and, until now, seemed impossible to leave behind.

The desired moment has arrived: Gerard Piqué and Shakira have managed to sell one of their most iconic properties in Esplugues de Llobregat. This mansion, built in 2012 with the intention of becoming their permanent residence, had been on the market for years without finding a buyer. Finally, the deal was quietly closed a few months ago for over €3 million, according to the newspaper ABC.

The home was part of an exclusive family complex not only for the couple and their children, but also for Shakira's parents. With an avant-garde design by architect Mireia Admetller, it featured 40,900 sq. ft. (3,800 square meters) spread over several floors, including a wine cellar and garage. Since the breakup, it had remained empty, serving as a silent reminder of what had once been their shared home.

This sale represents a decisive step in the former couple's financial separation. Although they still own two more properties in the area, this first transaction marks the beginning of a long-delayed process. In some way, it means closing a material chapter that symbolized the union they kept for over a decade.

Gerard Piqué and Shakira still have unsolved properties

Although the sale of the first mansion is a crucial step, it isn't the end of the story. Shakira and Gerard Piqué still share two properties in Esplugues de Llobregat that remain on the market. Resolving these outstanding matters will be the final link to sever the financial ties that still keep them connected.

This process is moving slowly, but each closed deal means another step toward the total independence of Shakira and Gerard Piqué. Time will tell how long it takes them to part with the rest, but what is clear is that each sale is a symbolic step toward the definitive closure of their shared story.