An expert on the royal household reveals the truth about Queen Letizia and points to her husband

After concluding their traditional stay in Palma de Mallorca, the kings of Spain, Felipe VI and Letizia, together with their daughters, have begun their so-called "private vacations." Over the coming weeks, the royal family will enjoy a well-deserved break in a destination that, as usual, won't be revealed to the public. Although the exact location remains completely secret, there is speculation that it could be near Spanish territory, in case the king needs to resume his duties immediately.

However, this time, it was an authorized voice that sparked debate. María José Gómez y Verdú, an expert in Casa Real and knowledgeable about the inner workings of the monarchy, has brought up a question that few dare to address. Should Casa Real share any image of these private vacations to show the kings as just another family, approachable and natural?

| Europa Press

Her response was clear and direct, and she didn't hesitate to point to Felipe VI as a key figure in this reflection.

It is not yet known if Casa Real will publish a photo of Queen Letizia during her private vacations

"The figure of the head of state doesn't turn off in August," she states emphatically. "Although the institutional calendar relaxes, the Crown doesn't have a switch that allows it to completely disconnect from its representative function." For Gómez y Verdú, even during their days of rest, the kings are still public figures whose way of communicating matters and must be taken care of.

| Casa Real

In that sense, she highlights the growing importance of social media as an institutional tool. "More and more European royal houses understand that sharing spontaneous images or relaxed moments doesn't diminish solemnity, but rather adds in terms of approachability and transparency," Verdú points out. According to her, publishing one or two photos of the kings with their daughters wouldn't trivialize the institution, but would mean adapting to the codes of representation of the 21st century.

Queen Letizia wants to enjoy family time

Moreover, these vacations have a special nuance: they are the last in which the family will be able to spend time together before Leonor and Sofía resume their commitments. Leonor will complete her military training in Murcia, while Sofía will begin her university studies in Lisbon. That's why María José has brought to light a revealing detail: the kings are taking advantage of this time to create memories with their daughters.

| Europapress

In this context, María José doesn't hesitate to point to the king: "Felipe VI is still the head of state, wherever he is. Showing a family image doesn't weaken his figure; on the contrary, it humanizes and strengthens the bond with citizens."

Thus, the expert makes a clear proposal: it isn't about publishing a vacation album, but about sharing a symbolic gesture. An image that speaks for itself of unity, commitment, and modernity.