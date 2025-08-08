Felipe VI and Letizia Ortiz's direct order regarding Iñaki Urdangarin and Ainhoa Armentia

Summers at Marivent Palace are no longer what they used to be. That era when King Juan Carlos I acted as host for royalty and the international high society has been buried under a new regime of austerity and control.

Today, the Royal Family's summer residence in Mallorca is a bunker of discretion, a reflection of the monarchy that Felipe VI and, above all, Queen Letizia have built brick by brick. It is a fortress with very clear access rules and, apparently, with an increasingly exclusive guest list.

In this new Marivent, stays are shorter and the schedule is precise. The days of yachts and lavish receptions are long gone. Now, the royal presence is justified by the King's participation in the Sailing Cup and the traditional family photo session.

These are calculated appearances to keep the island visible without falling into the excesses of the past. However, behind this facade of normality lies a strict directive that directly affects those who once belonged to the family's innermost circle: entry is forbidden for certain former members. Starting with the fact that Letizia has never liked going.

Marivent: forbidden territory for Iñaki and Ainhoa

The instruction, according to various media outlets, is as clear as it is forceful and comes directly from Zarzuela: Iñaki Urdangarin and his partner, Ainhoa Armentia, are not welcome in Mallorca during the stay of the King and Queen. This prohibition has lasted for years and, in all likelihood, will last forever.

This is not just a simple recommendation, but a direct order to avoid any kind of encounter, no matter how accidental. Felipe VI doesn't want to cross paths with his former brother-in-law, nor does he want the image of the Crown to be tarnished by an awkward photograph in the middle of the summer season.

The ban is not limited to the doors of Marivent. The prohibition extends to the entire social ecosystem surrounding the Royal Family on the island. Places such as the prestigious Club Náutico de Mallorca, where Urdangarin was a regular figure during his years as Duke of Palma, have closed their doors to him.

Luxury restaurants and social circles that once welcomed him with open arms now align with the King's stance, making it clear that their loyalty is with the institution and not with its former members who have fallen from grace.

A social exile that goes beyond the divorce

This decision goes far beyond the divorce already finalized with Infanta Cristina. It is a strategic move to protect the image of the Crown, a firewall that Queen Letizia has pushed with determination since the Nóos case shook the foundations of the monarchy. The order to keep Urdangarin and Armentia away is the culmination of a distancing process that seeks to isolate any potential source of scandal.

The effectiveness of the measure is such that the couple have had to completely redesign their summer plans. Aware that their presence in the Balearic Islands (Islas Baleares) would be scrutinized and that they would encounter a hostile environment, they have chosen alternative destinations, far from the spotlight they once longed for.

This social exile shows that, although Iñaki Urdangarin no longer has legal ties to the Royal Family, his shadow is still long enough for Felipe VI to take drastic measures.

The relationship between the Urdangarin family and Felipe and Letizia was excellent until the scandal broke. Letizia Ortiz forced her brother to cut all ties, not only with the former handball player, but also with his own sister.

Summers also served for the grandchildren to visit Queen Sofía for a few days. This year, the Queen Emerita has only been on the island for a few hours. Her sister's illness means that Sofía wants to be with her, but in previous years, Letizia only allowed other guests to arrive once she and her husband had left. Most of the time separately. On private vacations with their respective friends.