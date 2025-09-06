Surprise in England: the rumor about Princes Harry and William is confirmed

An expert in protocol has confirmed a theory that many already suspected. Sonia Royo, a specialist in monarchies, has acknowledged that Prince Harry and his brother William have followed in their mother Diana of Wales's footsteps. The expert explained this in a recent public appearance, where she analyzed the mark Lady Di has left on her sons and on the British royal family itself.

Diana didn't break protocol, at least not in the strict sense; she never directly challenged the rules of ceremony. She didn't question the rules. She didn't alter the structure of the British royalty, but she did change the way of being a princess and that, over time, has had an impact.

| BBC

According to Royo, Lady Di has revolutionized the way the royal family communicates. She chose closeness and preferred direct contact. She broke security rules, not protocol: "She wanted to be with people, look at them, touch them, she was the first to take that step," the expert explained.

Prince Harry and his brother follow in their mother's footsteps

That gesture, shaking a hand, leaning toward a child, smiling spontaneously, has transformed the image of the monarchy. Diana showed that vulnerability also communicates and that empathy can be a symbol of power. She was a pioneer in a new style: more human, more direct, and more emotional.

She also reflected it in her style, in her clothing, and in her evolution as a public figure. "She went from being a shy young woman, in her husband's shadow, to becoming an icon who adapted fashion to modernity," the expert recalled. Diana combined her personal transformation with a renewal of the monarchical figure.

| HBO Max

More than 25 years after her death, that legacy is still alive. The expert has highlighted that William and Harry have inherited that symbolic legacy.

They've chosen transparency, they've shared emotions, they've used personal storytelling as a communication tool. Especially Harry, who has made his private life a bridge to the public.

Prince Harry isn't the only one who follows Lady Di's path

Kate Middleton has also followed that path. She has posed naturally, has shown her motherly side, has sought closeness, and with that, has inevitably reminded people of Diana.

What many suspected has now been confirmed: Diana hasn't just been a historical figure. She has been the origin of a new royal style. One that her children have kept alive.