A royal family expert reveals Queen Sofía's secret: No one expected anything like this

Pilar Eyre is one of the most renowned journalists and has the greatest knowledge about European monarchies, especially about the royal family. She is the author of several books about the royal family and a regular commentator on their current affairs. Eyre has once again surprised her followers with an unprecedented revelation about Queen Sofía.

The journalist has confessed that this summer she came across an unknown episode in the life of Felipe VI's mother. "It's something related to her spirituality. She is a queen who's interested in parallel worlds," the expert has confessed.

"Her mother always believed in the presence of the dead among us. Sofía left the Orthodox religion when she married Juan Carlos and became Catholic, but she has never completely abandoned her roots, celebrating Easter in Greece," Eyre explains.

Sofía had to ask a monk for spiritual help

Interested in religions, churches, and esoteric movements, the journalist believes that Doña Sofía keeps a special bond with her deceased loved ones. She would ask them for help for her sister, Irene of Greece, who is going through health problems.

It was in a conversation with her own sister when Pilar Eyre remembered that before the summer she consulted her literary doubts with a monk from Tibet who visited Barcelona. There, in an atmosphere of deep spiritual peace, she discovered in a book by this lama an episode that directly involves Queen Sofía.

According to the religious figure, in the 1990s he received a call to meet with Doña Sofía, who was interested in clarifying passages from the Tibetan Book of Living and Dying. Although the meeting was disguised by inviting representatives of other religions, Sofía managed to sit next to the lama and talk throughout an entire meal.

Doña Sofía met with the monk again in Marivent

"Pain doesn't stop in the face of money, popularity, or power. Sofía was going through a difficult time, marked by public humiliations and the king's infidelities," the monk recounted.

Some time later, Sofía invited him to Marivent, but the meeting was canceled at the last minute by the security staff. The lama regrets not having been able to offer her more comfort, although he remembers giving her spiritual gifts such as thangkas and Buddha figures.

For Pilar Eyre, this episode confirms that, behind the image of a cold and distant queen, Sofía hid great personal suffering, trying to endure it in silence while she smiled before the world.