Archie, Prince Harry's son, in the spotlight: they reveal valuable information

A few weeks ago, all alarms went off because Netflix didn't want to renew the multimillion-euro deal they had with Prince Harry and Meghan. It seemed like the beginning of the end of the Sussexes' American dream because the platform has been one of their main sources of income. However, now everything has taken a U-turn and a piece of news has been confirmed that has surprised everyone: Harry and his wife will sign a new deal.

The couple have kept the life they've built in California and their contract was about to expire. It will end in September but they've already signed a different one, which includes new projects. It's a multi-year deal and has a first-look clause for movies and television projects.

It includes the second season of With Love, Meghan, the Duchess's lifestyle docuseries. There will also be a Christmas special and a documentary: Masaka Kids, A Rhythm Within, which is about orphaned children in Uganda and will premiere soon, at the end of the year.

Prince Harry has confirmed that his contract with Netflix will last much longer

The difference with the previous contract, worth 100 million euros, has been clear. Netflix has changed its business strategy; before, they bought the rights to Archewell. Now, they evaluate projects before they go to other platforms.

Meghan Markle has confirmed it in a statement. "We're proud to extend our partnership with Netflix and expand our work together to include the As Ever brand," she said. She also highlighted her team's commitment: "My husband and I have felt inspired by our partners," she added.

Bela Bajaria, the platform's head of content, has backed her words and recalled that Harry & Meghan has been one of the most-watched documentary series. She has also celebrated the success of With Love, Meghan. The As Ever product line has sold out in record time.

Everyone hopes to see Archie again in new projects from Prince Harry

The collaboration with Netflix has been under the spotlight. Since they broke with Spotify in 2023, all eyes have been on the platform. Netflix has always denied the split.

The 2022 debut with Harry & Meghan marked a turning point. They've produced Leaders of Our Time, Heart of Invictus, Polo, and With Love, Meghan.

In their documentaries, their children haven't appeared because they've wanted to preserve their childhood, but they have shown images from Archie's birthday. Now, with the new deal, they could show more and now everyone hopes to see Archie again in future projects from his parents. Prince Harry has wanted to reveal this valuable information that now puts his little one in the spotlight.