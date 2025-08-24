Absolute happiness for Pablo Urdangarin and Johanna Zott: they no longer want to hide it

Pablo Urdangarin and Johanna Zott have become one of the most followed couples in the royal circle, and every step they take always sparks great expectation. Their most recent gestures have made many wonder if something important has changed in the way they approach their relationship.

Away from the family tensions surrounding the son of Infanta Cristina and Iñaki Urdangarin, the couple seems determined to take an unexpected step. Their attitude is surprising because of what it conveys and raises an inevitable question: what has happened in their relationship?

| Instagram, @pablourbor

Pablo Urdangarin and Johanna Zott no longer hide from the press

Johanna Zott appeared in his life like a breath of fresh air. Their relationship began in 2023, although they had known each other since their time at the Lycée Français in Barcelona. Since then, their bond has grown stronger with the naturalness of two young people who share laughter, projects, and the desire to enjoy their daily lives without outside pressure.

In recent months, it has become clear that the couple has decided to leave behind their initial discretion. What used to be shy or reserved gestures have now turned into open displays of affection. The most talked-about moment came at one of Fraikin BM Granollers's matches, where Pablo was seen with Johanna like never before.

During the match, the two shared a hug while joking, making it clear that they no longer feel the need to hide what they feel. In addition, Pablo kissed his girlfriend after Johanna told him something with funny gestures. That spontaneity has marked a turning point.

| Europa Press

After the match, both left the venue hand in hand. Pablo, alert and chivalrous, opened the car door for his girlfriend, in a gesture that did not go unnoticed. The closeness and naturalness they showed reflected that their relationship has reached a point of maturity.

The decision to live their love without hiding has drawn attention because it contrasts with the discreet approach Pablo Urdangarin had maintained until now. Their happiness is evident, and it seems that both are ready to show themselves as they are, unafraid of the cameras.

Absolute happiness in Pablo Urdangarin and Johanna Zott's relationship

The couple has built their story step by step, away from outside pressure. When their romance became public in March 2023, many thought it was just a fleeting affair. However, time has proved that their love is going strong.

Pablo, focused on his second season with Fraikin BM Granollers, has found in Johanna an essential support. She has been present at his matches and also in the small everyday moments that strengthen a relationship. Their initial discretion has turned into a visible complicity that conveys stability and trust.

This summer has been especially revealing. While his parents spent a few days in Bidart avoiding each other, he enjoyed Johanna's company with complete normality. Dressed in casual clothes and sharing knowing smiles, they have been seen taking walks and meeting up, confirming how well they are together.

| @pablourbor

The relationship between them is short, but it has reached a remarkable level of maturity. Pablo, marked by the Urdangarin surname, has found in Johanna an emotional refuge that helps him keep his feet on the ground. Meanwhile, she has shown that she can adapt naturally to the media attention caused by her partner's family, without losing freshness and spontaneity.

Everything suggests that Pablo Urdangarin and Johanna Zott will continue to strengthen their story in the coming months. They have managed to consolidate a relationship based on respect and trust, and most importantly: they no longer hide the happiness they are living.