Europe holds its breath over breaking news about Infanta Sofía

All of Europe keeps their attention focused on the breaking news that directly affects Infanta Sofía. After several days in Mallorca, where Sofía took part in official events and public outings with her parents, King Felipe and Queen Letizia, and her sister, Princess Leonor, the royal family left the island to begin their private vacation.

As usual, the exact destination is kept secret. It is known only by the President, in accordance with the protocol that requires the head of state to report their whereabouts. Every summer, the royals enjoy their stay at Marivent Palace, but they always set aside a few days to retreat to a location unknown to the general public.

| Europa Press

This year, however, the mystery has been compromised. According to leaks published by international media, everything suggests that Greece has been chosen as the country where the family will spend a few days resting together. Although La Zarzuela neither confirms nor denies this information, several sources indicate that the specific destination could be Doroufi, in the north of the Peloponnese.

Infanta Sofía is on vacation across Europe

This quiet coastal enclave is home to the summer mansion of King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima of the Netherlands, who are said to have opened their doors to the Spanish royal family. However, what was supposed to be an idyllic getaway for Sofía has been overshadowed by the threat of wildfires that are ravaging both Spain and Greece.

| Europa Press, en.xcatalunya.cat

In Spanish territory, the wave of fires has put numerous communities on alert, and the royal household is closely monitoring the current situation. Now, concern is also shifting to the Hellenic country. The north of the Peloponnese is suffering from large-scale wildfires, and although the flames haven't reached Doroufi yet, the tension is palpable.

Sofía's trip across Europe could be interrupted

The news that Infanta Sofía is in an area potentially threatened by fire has sparked concern throughout Europe. Media outlets from different countries are reporting the news with concern, emphasizing that if the situation worsens, the royal family's private vacation could be interrupted.

For now, calm prevails at the residence, but uncertainty is growing. Sofía, who has shown a calm and discreet character in recent years, is facing a vacation that is far from relaxing. Meanwhile, Greek authorities are working tirelessly to contain the wildfires, and international anticipation continues to rise.