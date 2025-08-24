England shocked by Meghan Markle's plan with Lady Di's memory

England is on edge after it was revealed that Meghan Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, are preparing an unexpected move that has everyone paying attention. The couple, who in recent months have faced rumors about the future of their contract with Netflix, are reportedly finalizing a project with which they intend to surprise the entire world.

The reports have sparked enormous interest both in the United Kingdom and in the United States, where the Sussexes have lived for years. Lady Di's name is once again at the center of attention, and many are asking: what has really happened for her memory to resurface so strongly?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry prepare a documentary about Lady Di that shocks England

In recent months, Harry and Meghan Markle have been the subject of speculation after it was reported that Netflix would not renew the multimillion-euro deal they kept. The news was interpreted as a setback that cast doubt on the stability of Archewell Productions, the couple's production company. However, days later it was confirmed that it was not a definitive break, but rather a renegotiation.

The contract, which was initially signed for a figure close to €100 million, gave the platform preference for the content the Sussexes developed. Now, the renewal would include new conditions and projects that aim to broaden their reach. Among them, the second season of With Love, Meghan, a Christmas special, and a documentary about Uganda's orphaned children have been announced.

Nevertheless, a leak from The Sun suggests that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may have an even more ambitious plan. They are reportedly producing a documentary focused on Lady Di's life, to commemorate the 30th anniversary of her death in 2027.

The news has made an impact in England, where Diana remains an icon of love, solidarity, and resilience. A project of this magnitude would not only spark unprecedented media interest, but could also open a new front with Buckingham Palace.

An industry source, quoted by the British tabloid, states: "If Harry wants to do it, Netflix will welcome him with open arms." The platform knows that a documentary about Diana would have enormous audience potential. Something comparable to the success of Harry & Meghan, the docuseries about the couple's life that became one of the most-watched in Netflix's history.

Prince Harry's personal bond with the memory of his mother

Prince Harry was only 12 years old when Lady Di died in the 1997 car accident. Since then, her figure has deeply shaped his life, something he himself confessed in his memoir Spare. In that book, he revealed that he walked behind his mother's coffin with a sense of disbelief, and that for years he believed Diana was hiding and not actually deceased.

Throughout his life, Harry has participated in documentary projects about his mother. In 2017, to mark the 20th anniversary of her death, he starred alongside his brother William in Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy, an emotional retrospective with previously unseen material. That same year he also collaborated on Diana, 7 Days, focused on the impact of her funeral and the grief that shook all of England.

The new documentary would mark a turning point, as it would not only be produced by him. It would also reflect the more personal vision of a son who continues to seek to honor the memory of the woman who forever changed the image of the monarchy.

The symbolic weight of Lady Di and the effect it would have on the British royal family

Globally, Lady Di remains one of the most beloved figures of royalty. Her image as the "people's princess" has withstood the test of time and remains intact in the hearts of millions. It is no coincidence that films, series, and documentaries about her continue to spark interest across different generations.

Netflix, which already triumphed with The Crown thanks to Emma Corrin and Elizabeth Debicki's portrayals of Diana, knows that this new documentary would have a special appeal. In this case, moreover, the production would be directed by her own son, which would add an emotional weight impossible to ignore.

Furthermore, a documentary by the Sussexes about Lady Di could generate a deep impact on British public opinion and the royal family. Diana is remembered not only for her tragic end, but for her warmth and her ability to connect with people. Any attempt to revive her memory could be interpreted as a gesture of vindication by Prince Harry against the institution that, in part, failed to protect his mother.

The new contract between Meghan Markle and Prince Harry and Netflix opens the door to a project that shocks England. A documentary about Lady Di, coinciding with the 30th anniversary of her death, could become one of the most desired premieres of the decade.