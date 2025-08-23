Infanta Elena (Duchess of Lugo) has no other choice: she decides to leave without her children

Infanta Elena, Duchess of Lugo, is once again at the center of media attention. This summer, Juan Carlos I's eldest daughter has made a decision that, while not new, does spark curiosity. It has been confirmed that King Felipe's sister has started her vacation without her children, a gesture that shows the distance in their schedules.

The move has raised numerous questions. Froilán and Victoria Federica have been making headlines for weeks with their public appearances, while their mother has chosen a much more discreet getaway. What has motivated this choice and what does it really mean for the family environment?

Infanta Elena chooses to spend her vacation without Froilán or Victoria Federica

The Borbón and Marichalar family's vacations have changed a lot in recent years. The summers in Marivent, where the family appeared united before the cameras, are long gone. Even the joint trips to Abu Dhabi to visit the emeritus king now seem like a thing of the past, and in 2025, each member has chosen completely separate paths.

On August 18 (18 de agosto), according to Look, Infanta Elena landed in Palma de Mallorca to enjoy a few days of relaxation. She did so when the king and queen, Princess Leonor, and Infanta Sofía had already left the island. This detail confirms that Elena has sought a personal vacation, away from media exposure.

Infanta Elena's decision to leave without her children this summer reflects the independence Froilán and Victoria Federica have gained. While their mother takes refuge in Mallorca discreetly, the young people are enjoying a summer full of intense social and media activity. The reality is that Elena has no other choice: her children have taken very different paths, as they had already done in previous years.

Instead of the usual family plans, the Duchess of Lugo has chosen to recharge before resuming her responsibilities at Fundación Mapfre. There, she devotes herself to cultural and social projects that take up much of her time. This decision highlights how, despite appearances, Elena keeps a firm role within institutional life.

In fact, Infanta Elena has been seen enjoying an afternoon with her cousin Simoneta Gómez-Acebo. According to Última Hora, they visited Gelatería Ca'n Miquel, an ice cream shop in downtown Palma. There, Simoneta ordered the ice creams, while Infanta Elena was on the phone, and then they took them while strolling through the area.

However, her getaway doesn't mean a complete disconnection. The situation of her children keeps Infanta Elena under the media spotlight. Froilán, in particular, continues to be one of the most talked-about figures of the summer.

Froilán returns to Spain and becomes the protagonist of the summer

Felipe Juan Froilán has returned from the United Arab Emirates to spend part of his vacation in Spain. Infanta Elena's eldest son hasn't wasted any time. He celebrated his 27th birthday in our country, enjoyed Ibiza and Formentera, and attended a friend's wedding in Tarifa.

But the most striking moment was revealed by Vanitatis. The young man was seen at the Aquasella techno music festival in Asturias, where he spent four days partying. According to the outlet, he even attended an after-party until 5:00 p.m. and was seen accompanied by a girl unknown until now.

Although Froilán remains linked to his job in the Emirates, his frequent visits to Spain and his active social life keep him in the spotlight. This exposure contrasts with his mother's discretion, which has caused her much concern.

Victoria Federica takes refuge in Marbella after her breakup

Meanwhile, Victoria Federica has once again become one of the most visible faces of the summer season. After the news of her breakup with Borja Moreno, the young woman has found refuge in different places. She first enjoyed the sea in the Balearic Islands and Tarifa, accompanied by Tomás Páramo and María García de Jaime's family.

However, the epicenter of her summer has been Marbella. There, she has been seen at the Starlite Occident festival, enjoying concerts by Rels B, Guitarricadelafuente, and DJ Nano's sets. In addition, on August 19 (19 de agosto), she once again drew attention by attending the show by the group Siempre Así.

Infanta Elena's decision to spend her vacation without Froilán or Victoria Federica reflects an inevitable generational change. While her children enjoy increasingly independent lives, the Duchess of Lugo has chosen discretion and work as her priorities. The big question is whether we will ever see this branch of the Borbón and Marichalar family united again for a family vacation.