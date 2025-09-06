The Dutch royal house can't hide Queen Máxima's treasure any longer

Queen Máxima is one of the leading examples of elegance within European royalty. Something that the Dutch Royal House couldn't keep from coming to light now helps her with that. Yes, it has been discovered what her fashion good luck charm is, the one that always makes her stand out for her sophistication.

Although it may seem unbelievable, it is rare for the sovereign not to appear publicly with an item that has become her lucky charm. That's why she has it in duplicate and triplicate, and even in several colors.

| Europa Press

The fashion good luck charm that always accompanies Queen Máxima

Queen Máxima, who was in the news a few days ago for her interview for a Spanish program, has found herself in the spotlight again. All because a media outlet has revealed what the good luck charm or lucky object is that she always carries with her. This accessory makes her an international fashion icon.

The discovery was made by Vanity Fair magazine, which has revealed what the inseparable piece in Queen Máxima's outfits is. It is a legendary Chanel handbag, an iconic model designed in the 1950s that, since then, has won over women all around the world. The sovereign has elevated it to the status of a personal talisman.

It is no coincidence that she rarely appears without this accessory in her hand. She is so passionate about this design that she owns it in several colors and sizes. According to reports, she has versions in white, blue, and gray, as well as versions with different finishes to suit every occasion.

The aforementioned handbag that she adores so much was created by Coco Chanel in 1955 and is popularly known as the 2.55 model. With its metal chain and rectangular clasp, it became a true revolution in women's fashion. Máxima has made it her own and turned it into her signature mark of distinction.

This accessory is more than just an addition: it is the good luck charm that reinforces her image of sophistication. With it, the queen manages to give an extra touch of glamour to her outfits, whether they are classic or more daring. According to many fashion experts, it is the key that explains why she always manages to stand out at any public event.

| Europa Press

The Dutch Royal House and Queen Máxima's elegance

Queen Máxima's passion for this handbag is not a passing whim, but a conscious choice to reinforce her personal style. The Dutch Royal House knows that every appearance by the sovereign becomes an international showcase, and her image has great institutional value.

A few days ago, she was already in the global spotlight. Now, she is again thanks to this revelation that shows her as a woman with very defined tastes. Although it may seem unbelievable, even at official events of the highest importance, she usually chooses this accessory as her inseparable ally.

The choice of a handbag as a good luck charm also speaks to her way of understanding style. For Queen Máxima, accessories are essential and can completely transform a look. By choosing a classic and timeless model, she shows that she knows how to balance trends with iconic pieces that never go out of style.

The Dutch Royal House, although discreet about the private lives of its members, couldn't keep this passion from coming to light. The truth is that, far from harming her image, it reinforces it. The wife of King Willem-Alexander appears as an elegant queen, confident in herself, and with a good luck charm that accompanies her every step.