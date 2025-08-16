Doria Ragland, Meghan Markle's mother: 'The last few years have been'

Doria Ragland, mother of Meghan Markle, has decided to speak for the first time after the second episode of the Harry & Meghan Netflix docuseries. Doria offers an intimate look at Meghan's childhood and the special relationship that mother and daughter maintain.

This docuseries delves into intimate aspects of Meghan's life, but avoids fully revealing the stories that shape her journey. The narrative is built with never-before-seen images and authentic voices that bring a different tone to the story. The audience is left waiting to learn more.

| Netflix

Meghan and Doria: a deep and essential bond

The relationship between Meghan and her mother Doria has always been close and unique. In the episode, images and memories appear that show their great complicity and mutual support. Doria has been a constant pillar in Meghan's life and her family.

This support has not only been vital for Meghan, but also for Prince Harry and their children. Doria is present at key moments, strengthening the family core with her presence. Her role goes beyond the usual, showing a very special bond.

In addition, the series highlights how the family environment and upbringing influenced Meghan's mature and empathetic personality. Her childhood surrounded by strong women left a mark on her. This stage is shown with great sensitivity in the series.

Doria Ragland confesses what her life has been like since her daughter became part of the British royal family

The mother of Meghan Markle has surprised the audience with very sincere statements after the premiere of the second episode of the docuseries. In this installment, Doria Ragland shares never-before-heard details about her life and her daughter's, revealing how they've lived through the past few years.

Doria Ragland reveals that "the past few years have been difficult," expressing with honesty the emotions and challenges she has experienced since Meghan became part of the royal family. Her testimony shows how this new stage has transformed not only her daughter's life, but also her own. The media pressure and family conflicts have marked that complicated path.

Meghan's mother explains that, despite the difficulties, she has been a constant support for her daughter, Prince Harry and her grandchildren. She describes how she has been close during the most delicate moments, accompanying them and offering support in the midst of the storm. Doria also spoke about how media harassment has affected the whole family and how that has changed their personal dynamics.

Moreover, her account provides an intimate view of the tensions and family rifts that arose as a result of the royal engagement. She details how public exposure altered her relationship with Meghan's father and other family members. This episode delves into the complexity of living under the constant gaze of the media, showing a little-known human side.

| Instagram, @princeandprincessofwales

The childhood that shaped Meghan

Meghan grew up in Los Angeles, in an environment full of women and at a school called Hollywood. Her mother describes that time as essential in shaping her character. The docuseries shows images of Meghan's childhood and her first steps.

Meghan remembers having experienced difficult moments related to racism toward her mother. This left a deep mark on her worldview and her social sensitivity. She also talks about her maturity as a child and her early social awareness.

The episode also recounts her relationship with her father, Thomas Markle, which was close during her childhood. However, family tension increased with the royal engagement. These events help explain the current complex family dynamics.