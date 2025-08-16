Half of England gets excited thanks to the big news about Prince William and his future

Britons are watching the changes in the public image of the royal family with growing interest. Opinions about its members vary more each day, reflecting the complexity of the moment the Crown is experiencing. The debate about the future of the monarchy has intensified within society.

While some keep a critical perspective, others wait hopefully for news that could strengthen the institution. Amid these tensions, the popularity of certain members stands out in the media and on social media. This climate of expectation opens the door to new analyses and reactions.

| Europa Press

The royal family and its connection with public opinion

The British monarchy is going through a stage in which public support is essential for its continuity. The perception that society has of its members directly influences the image they project as an institution.

Each member of the royal family has a public image that can vary significantly. Some enjoy great affection and respect, while others face criticism and disapproval. This diversity of opinions reflects the complexities that exist behind the glamour and tradition.

Despite the ups and downs, the Crown remains an important symbol for many Britons. The way its public figures manage their responsibilities and private lives is crucial to keep that support. The balance between modernity and tradition sets the tone.

| Europa Press

Prince William continues to strengthen his popularity among Britons

Prince William is once again in the spotlight and is generating expectations with news that has moved much of the country. His public image, marked by commitment and responsibility, keeps gaining followers. The affection and respect he inspires seem to increase over time.

A recent survey has shown the clear favoritism the Prince of Wales enjoys among citizens. With 74% favorable opinions, he surpasses other members of the royal family in popularity. This support is attributed to his solid and scandal-free image.

Alongside William, Kate Middleton and Princess Anne keep a high level of acceptance, with figures very close that reinforce the positive image of the main core. This trend reflects the public's desire for stable and committed figures within the monarchy. In contrast, some members suffer notable rejection.

| Europa Press

The fall of Prince Andrew and the role of the Dukes of Sussex

Prince Andrew keeps facing a very low level of public approval after several years of controversies. Only 5% of the population views him favorably, while disapproval exceeds 80%. This rejection reflects the consequences of his recent past and the distance he keeps from official duties.

Meanwhile, the Dukes of Sussex, Harry and Meghan Markle, also keep a complicated image. Their public appearances and personal decisions have divided public opinion. The survey reveals that their popularity is low, with percentages indicating strong rejection in the United Kingdom.

Despite the differences in popularity among its members, the royal institution keeps a majority backing in society. 62% of Britons value the monarchy positively as a whole. The majority supports the continuity of the Crown in the United Kingdom.

In summary, the British royal family remains a topic of national interest, with figures who inspire affection and others who generate controversy. The future depends largely on how they manage their image and responsibilities. William stands out as one of the most beloved and desired figures.