Charles III copies Meghan Markle: his new initiative

King Charles III has taken a step that no one expected. Far from limiting himself to his institutional duties, the monarch has decided to explore a business side that, interestingly, resonates with projects across the Atlantic.

This commercial move, focused on one of his great passions, has sparked inevitable comparisons and has put the spotlight on the ironic convergence of strategies between the King and his daughter-in-law, Meghan Markle, with whom the relationship is notoriously distant.

When it seemed that the waters couldn't be more divided between Buckingham and Montecito, a new link, or perhaps a rivalry, has emerged in the most unexpected way. While the Royal Family strives to project an image of unity and tradition, King Charles is venturing into a field that until now seemed reserved for members who have left the front line of the institution.

Royal biscuits and tartan for four-legged friends

The monarch's new initiative couldn't be more personal. Through the official website of Balmoral Castle, one of the family's most beloved retreats, an exclusive line of products for dogs has been launched.

The star item is a batch of biscuits hand-baked in the kitchens of the historic Scottish castle. According to the official description, they're prepared "with love in small batches for your four-legged prince or princess," a detail that aims to connect with the deep love that the British, and the King himself, feel for their pets. These canine treats are sold at a price of £5.

But the collection goes much further. The most devoted owners can purchase a tweed collar for £32, a matching leash for £40, and even a bowl with the royal coat of arms.

The Sandringham shop, another royal residence, joins the offer with a dog coat designed with the classic Scottish check pattern, a design that, as indicated, has been overseen by the monarch himself and costs £44.99. It's a display of luxury merchandising that capitalizes on the "Royal" brand for a loyal audience.

Is he inspired by his daughter-in-law?

This commercial launch has made many turn their eyes toward California. Charles III's strategy suspiciously recalls Meghan Markle's projects. The Duchess of Sussex, through her lifestyle brand As Ever (formerly known as American Riviera Orchard), has based her new professional path on selling craft-made and personal products, such as jams, teas, and baking mixes. Most notably, the records of her brand also explicitly included dog biscuits.

It's ironic that a business initiative of this kind, often viewed with suspicion by the most conservative sectors when led by the Sussexes, is now being replicated from the very heart of the monarchy.

Meghan's narrative, which appeals to the personal and to an aspirational lifestyle, seems to have found an unexpected echo in her father-in-law. This move could be interpreted as a modernization of the Windsor brand, but also as a tacit admission that the Sussexes' business model has a potential that the Palace isn't willing to ignore.

The problems don't stop

The tension between Charles III and the Sussexes is a well-documented fact, fueled by explosive interviews and Prince Harry's memoirs. Sources close to the palace speak of a deep mistrust, especially toward Meghan, which makes this business parallel even more fascinating.

Is it a simple coincidence born of a shared love for dogs and quality products, or a calculated business strategy inspired by someone who chose to play outside the rules of the Firm?