David Beckham, 50: 'Since I met my wife this is the only thing she eats'

David Beckham has once again made headlines with statements that haven't left anyone indifferent. The former footballer, 50 years old, has made a confession about his wife, Victoria Beckham, that reveals an unknown aspect of her private life.

"Since I met my wife this is the only thing she eats," he said when talking about Victoria, assuring that she has always kept a strict diet of fish and steamed vegetables. These words have raised many questions and invite reflection: How has this lifestyle really influenced the designer?

| Instagram, @davidbeckham

David Beckham reveals Victoria Beckham's strict diet

The obsession with physique in the world of celebrities isn't new, and Victoria Beckham knows it better than anyone. During the 90s and early 2000s, the media pressure on female artists was suffocating. She has denounced this situation on several occasions.

In one of the most painful memories, she recounted how she was forced to step on a scale on television just two months after giving birth to Brooklyn. That scene is back in the public conversation thanks to the imminent premiere of her own docuseries on Netflix.

The project will show the former Spice Girl as she prepares her show for Paris Fashion Week 2024. Weight, image, and constant scrutiny become central themes of a story that promises to be as personal as it is impactful.

| Instagram, @davidbeckham

The key moment came during an interview on Table 4 at River Café, where David Beckham revealed that he loves making all kinds of recipes. However, he ended up revealing that he can't share it with his wife, since she has a peculiar eating routine. "Unfortunately, I'm married to someone who's been eating the same thing for 25 years," he confessed.

The former footballer added with humor and a certain resignation: "Since I met her, she only eats grilled fish and steamed vegetables. She rarely deviates from that." These words not only show Victoria's discipline, but also highlight the enormous pressure she herself has felt for years to keep her public image.

What's curious is that, while David has shown himself to be passionate about gastronomy and trying all kinds of dishes, Victoria has kept faithful to an unchanging diet. This difference between the two has been commented on more than once and now once again becomes an international topic of conversation.

Victoria Beckham relives painful moments in her documentary

Victoria Beckham has acknowledged that she feels fear about the public's reaction to her documentary. She has revealed that at several moments she appears in tears and that she will open up very personal aspects of her life.

This new step could mean a change in the public perception of her. The recording will show a woman who, beyond glamour and perfection, has had to fight against insecurity and constant judgment.

In the documentary, she recalls, in tears, how difficult it was to live under the media spotlight in the 90s. "There were moments in the past when I didn't feel secure enough to sit on the beach and watch my children play," she confessed in an interview for Grazia.

| Europa Press

The designer also relives the controversial episode in which host Chris Evans forced her to weigh herself live after her first pregnancy. These images will be shown with the perspective of time and with the participation of Brooklyn, who will be part of the story before the tension between them erupted.

Sources close to the family, cited by Page Six, assure that Victoria will address without filters how the media were "especially cruel to women." In addition, she will also tell how that pressure shaped her relationship with food and image.

There's no doubt that David Beckham's revelation about Victoria Beckham's diet has opened a debate about pressure and sacrifice in the world of celebrities. Beyond curiosity, his words fit with the narrative that she herself will show in her upcoming docuseries. Now, it remains to be seen whether this will change the way one of the most watched women of recent decades is perceived.