Aitana and Plex on vacation in an idyllic destination: what they've done

Aitana and Plex have activated the radar of the heart with a getaway that few expected to narrate in real time. The clues arrive quietly, a mosaic of gestures and places that paints the story better than any staged photo shoot.

A trip to Bali with a stopover in Dubai

The couple were seen at Dubai airport before landing in Southeast Asia, the destination they chose for their rest. Neither Aitana nor Plex have posted a travel album, and it is the fans who are providing the most revealing images of the itinerary. The first references date back to early August, when several profiles detected their stopover and subsequent journey to Indonesia. Since then, the idyllic destination has been pieced together with fragments, as if the couple wanted to let the images speak for themselves.

A boat journey to Komodo

The latest major clue came from a video that placed the couple aboard a boat heading to Komodo Island. The scene, leaked by specialized accounts, matches the artist's previous stories recorded from the bow and calm sea. Out of the water, Aitana and Plex strolled among artisan stalls, this time holding hands, a gesture that confirms chemistry and everyday normalcy.

| YouTube

In addition, both share plans with a group of friends and influencers, a detail that explains the alternation between intimate moments and group excursions. On the island, they also move with other creators, including Archie Ted and Ángela Mármol, who appear in several recent posts. The plan combines motorbikes, dinners, and sunsets, as can be seen in clips and photos shared by their most active companions. The journey to Komodo evokes the classic routes from Labuan Bajo, which are very popular among visitors seeking nature and snorkeling.

Confirmed happiness and calculated discretion

A few weeks ago, the singer put doubts to rest at a public event and admitted to being very happy, without needing to label the relationship. That low-exposure approach matches what has been seen in Bali, but they show closeness with those who ask them for a photo.

Recent images have put an end to rumors of a crisis, something recurrent in summers for famous couples who prefer to move without constant loudspeakers. Plex keeps to the same cautious script, limiting himself to sharing his creative day-to-day and avoiding fueling the noise around the relationship. For now, the only authorized voice is the one that matters: the singer's, who has already set the tone for this stage.

| YouTube

Recent confirmation and two careers in full swing

The couple made their relationship official last month with photos that left little room for ambiguity and much for curiosity. He is Daniel Alonso, known as Plex, a successful Spanish YouTuber, popular for his travel series La vuelta al mundo. She is going through an intense working summer, with concerts and collaborations at the forefront, without losing the emotional compass that she now claims with ease.

Before this summer, both appeared together in Ibiza and Madrid, among concerts, birthdays, and cross visits, without making anything official that was not already obvious. The relationship, now confirmed, tends to polarize social media, although the main verification comes from the field, when they pose with those who find them. Several commentators point to a couples' trip, a detail that normalizes the getaway and deflates conspiratorial interpretations.