Cucurella speaks clearly about Nico Williams and Barça: 'He got...'

Marc Cucurella offered a perspective that has reignited the saga surrounding Nico Williams's failed transfer to FC Barcelona. His reflection adds a new perspective, revealing the insecurities that surrounded the operation.

Background of the saga: the standoff between Athletic and Barça

During the summer of 2024, Nico Williams rejected a real offer from Barça to pursue a European final at San Mamés. In June 2025, he once again expressed his intention to seek a change of scenery. His agent met with blaugrana executives, and there was a verbal agreement with a salary offer of €7‑8M/year and a contract until 2031.

However, Athletic got ahead by announcing his contract extension until 2035, a move that halted Camp Nou's expectations.

| F.C. Barcelona, @athleticlub, XCatalunya, Canva Creative Studio

Barça's financial problems and doubts about registrations

The operation was conditioned by the tensions of financial Fair Play. LaLiga still doesn't allow the blaugrana club to operate under the strict 1:1 rule. The difficulties in registering new signings, recently evidenced by the inability to register key players, created a scenario full of uncertainty for Nico.

Cucurella breaks the silence: "I think he got scared ..."

In a conversation with journalist Gerard Romero, Cucurella defended Nico Williams and explained: “I don't think it was about money. I think he got scared that they wouldn't register him.” He added that he himself feels cautious: “As of today, I don't trust anyone,” highlighting the distrust toward the guarantees offered by the blaugrana board and other entities.

A decision with multiple sides: prudence, security, and loyalty

Cucurella's analysis suggests that Nico's decision was more prudent than economic. The priority was to avoid administrative risks that could compromise his sporting adaptation. In addition, staying in Bilbao offers personal and competitive stability by avoiding a period of institutional uncertainty.

Tactical impact and on the national team

From a playing perspective, Nico and Cucurella have formed a successful partnership in the Spanish national team. Their profiles as aggressive, vertical wingbacks fit into Luis de la Fuente's system. Nico contributes speed, dribbling, and imbalance on the left flank, while Cucurella provides defensive solidity and depth.

| Chelsea, Marc Cucurella

What is the risk for Barça?

The club has been forced to pivot to other options, such as the signing of Marcus Rashford, who will provide the imbalance that Nico offered. The difficulty in managing salaries and the instability of registrations could continue to create obstacles in future operations.

Fans and specialized media have closely followed the statements. On X (formerly Twitter), memes and reactions to Cucurella's "scared" comment are circulating. The term has resonated in the summer debate. The message is clear: even the most committed professionals remain cautious in the face of Barça's current economic situation.

The lesson from this episode

This saga shows that sporting motivation or emotional ties are no longer enough: players seek contractual and operational certainty. A club's ability to fulfill administrative commitments is gaining as much importance as its sporting project. For Cucurella, it's not an economic maneuver or a slight to Barça. It's a logical response to the current complexity of the market.