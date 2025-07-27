Surprise in Pablo Urdangarin's vacation: major absence

When one thinks of relaxed vacations away from the spotlight, the second son of infanta Cristina and Iñaki Urdangarin seemed to have the perfect profile. However, his recent trip to the Canary Islands has sparked more curiosity than media silence. Aside from his commitment to handball and his usual discretion, Pablo has surprised everyone with a significant detail: he isn't traveling with his partner, the also young Johanna Zott.

Planned vacations

Pablo started the summer season like many athletes: recharging his batteries. His solo getaway chose idyllic aquatic settings: surfing, scuba diving, nights out, and trusted friends. All of this was with the intention of disconnecting before resuming his preseason with Fraikin BM Granollers.

According to media outlets like Vanitatis, "he's repeated the formula this summer." It's common for the couple to make plans separately; last year he was in Menorca without Johanna, and she kept the relationship going long-distance without any drama.

| Instagram

Why isn't Johanna Zott traveling?

Johanna's absence has sparked comments on social media, although sources close to the young woman rule out any crisis: "there's no reason to be alarmed." Apparently, the couple remains strong and has chosen to enjoy individual experiences, aware that their relationship has withstood distance and the spotlight. Johanna, a medical student, keeps a low profile on Instagram.

What does this separate getaway mean?

The choice to spend part of the summer alone can be interpreted as a declaration of emotional and personal independence. Pablo appears comfortable on his own, without giving up his relationship, recalling the separate getaway with Johanna in Menorca. Each at their own pace, but together in the end.

This reflects a couple maturing outside the media spotlight, growing individually without losing their intimate core. In their case, all their moves are backed by careful emotional and media planning, with no improvised drama.

The next destination: Mallorca with the royal family?

Their plans don't end in the Canary Islands. According to Vanitatis, Pablo is already in Mallorca, where the royal family usually gathers in the summer. He may reunite with his mother, and perhaps with his father, Iñaki, after a recent reunion with infanta Cristina in Barcelona. Then will come the return to his sports routine, between his coach, his team, and a sporting horizon that continues to solidify.