Confirmed what will make Queen Sofía sad: it's Leonor and her sister's fault

For several years now, the harsh reality of the Borbón family has come to light. Historically, the press had hidden all the rumors and infidelities that affected King Juan Carlos. Now everything is known. The poor relationship between the emeritus queen and Letizia Ortiz, the current queen consort of Spain, couldn't be hidden either. The strained relationships affect more members of the family.

Now the involuntary protagonist is Princess Irene of Greece, the inseparable sister of Queen Sofía, whose presence in the royal residence is fading into a solitude that contrasts with the vitality of the new generation. For the emeritus queen, the situation has become a source of deep sadness, and all eyes are on her granddaughters, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía.

The invisible presence of "Aunt Pecu"

Affectionately known in the family circle as "Aunt Pecu," Irene of Greece has been a constant and discreet figure at her sister's side for decades. She witnessed the history of Spain from a privileged position, sharing confidences and supporting Doña Sofía during the most challenging moments of her reign.

However, time has taken its toll. Today, Princess Irene faces a delicate state of health that has confined her to one of the most private wings of the palace, dependent on constant care and far from the bustle of official life.

Sources close to Zarzuela confirm that her mobility is very limited, and her memory is fragile. She lives in forced seclusion, a situation made even more bitter by the absence of those who should be closest. Even though she shares a roof with part of her family, the disconnection is palpable and painful, turning the palace walls into an insurmountable barrier.

A new generation distant from the Greek legacy

The focus of Queen Sofía's concern falls on her granddaughters' attitude. Princess of Asturias, Leonor, and her sister, Infanta Sofía, seem to live in a reality parallel to that of their great-aunt. According to palace circles, neither of them has taken the time to visit Irene recently. The indifference doesn't seem to stem from a direct conflict, but from a cold generational distance.

When Princess Leonor returns to Spain from her educational obligations, her stays at Zarzuela are fleeting. She limits herself to brief meetings with her grandmother, Queen Sofía, but there's no room in her schedule for "Aunt Pecu."

Meanwhile, Infanta Sofía isn't even expected. The new Borbón generation, with Queen Letizia marking a clear before and after in family dynamics, hasn't inherited the attachment to the Greek branch of the family, an essential pillar in her grandmother's life. This absence is felt even more strongly now, when Irene's condition is especially concerning. Perhaps now they'll meet in Marivent.