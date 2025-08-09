Confirmed: Kate Middleton can't do anything to stop what's happening with Prince George

Despite Kate Middleton's efforts to offer her children a normal childhood, the truth is that there are destinies that not even a mother's love can prevent. Kate Middleton and Prince William are firmly determined to protect their three children: George, Charlotte, and Louis. They want to do so from the pressures that come with belonging to the British royal family.

However, although their intentions are noble, the institutional reality surrounding the eldest sibling prevails strongly. George, who is just 12 years old, is aware, albeit discreetly, of the historic role he will someday have to assume.

| Instagram, @princeandprincessofwales

Destined to succeed his father as king of the United Kingdom, the young boy already carries a responsibility that sets him apart from any other child his age. Although his parents try to preserve his childhood carefully, the international press warns: there is no way to stop the inevitable.

Kate Middleton wants her son, George, to have a normal childhood like any other child his age

"George will inherit a heavy burden," notes the German outlet Bunte, highlighting the silent transition already taking shape around the young heir to the British Crown. George, described as a boy with a reserved smile, faces a path full of demands. Not only when he comes to wear the crown, but much earlier, specifically from the age of 18 (18 years old), when he will begin to assume institutional responsibilities of his rank.

| Instagram, @princeandprincessofwales

While other teenagers plan their studies or vacations without much concern, George is already becoming familiar with protocols, public commitments, and the symbolism that surrounds him. "He is discreetly preparing for a task that will someday mark the history of Great Britain forever," states Bunte, quoting the magazine Hello!.

Kate Middleton doesn't have the power to prevent George from attracting all eyes

The same British source recalls that, when Prince William ascends the throne, possibly as William V, the landscape in the royal family will change drastically.

| Instagram, @wimbledonfdn

George will not only receive a new title, most likely Prince of Wales, but also all the public attention that comes with it. This is something that Kate Middleton wouldn't particularly look forward to because she wants her son to be protected.

Although Kate Middleton wants with all her might to protect her son, she can't prevent the course of events. Prince George's destiny is already written, and his training as a future monarch has begun, whether he likes it or not.