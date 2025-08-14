Chef José Andrés (56) makes a firm decision that unsettles King Charles III

Spanish chef José Andrés, 56 years old, has taken a step that has captured international attention. His decision has had a direct impact on the British royal family, especially on King Charles III. Although the details have been revealed recently, his choice has caused diverse reactions and has made his personal stance clear.

José Andrés hasn't made just any decision. The chef has chosen to align himself with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, which has been interpreted as clear support. This gesture comes in the context of the premiere of the new season of With Love, Meghan on Netflix, a project by the duchess.

Meghan Markle has described the docuseries as her most intimate and personal project. In it, she will share advice on cooking, decoration, and lifestyle with a select group of celebrities. Among them, José Andrés's participation stands out, as he has decided to support the couple in this new media stage.

Chef José Andrés, accomplice in the kitchen and new ally in Montecito

In the trailer for the series, Meghan and José Andrés enjoy preparing a lobster paella in the gardens of Montecito. In a relaxed tone, the duchess mentions that Prince Harry can't stand seafood, which prompts the chef's amusing response: "You married him?" This scene highlights the closeness between them and shows that their relationship goes beyond the professional.

José Andrés's appearance comes just as Meghan and Harry have renewed their contract with Netflix. The agreement, for about $100 million, ensures the production of new content that will keep the couple in the public eye. According to Meghan, their goal is to create projects that connect globally and reflect their shared values.

Chef José Andrés's decision unsettles King Charles III

For the British press, José Andrés's involvement is a significant detail. His international prestige, especially for his humanitarian work with World Central Kitchen, lends support to the image of the dukes. For King Charles III, this decision is interpreted as another blow in the already tense family relationship.

Although the chef hasn't publicly explained his motivations, his presence in the project has been enough to generate headlines. The participation of a renowned Spanish chef in a production so closely linked to Harry and Meghan adds a new ingredient to the tensions within Buckingham Palace. Without a doubt, this decision by José Andrés will keep making headlines in the coming months.