Chef José Andrés is smiling in the foreground, while in the left corner the face of another older man appears inside a red circle—this is King Charles III, who has a serious expression.
An unexpected gesture from José Andrés will have made King Charles III's inner circle uncomfortable | Europa Press, en.xcatalunya.cat
Chef José Andrés (56) makes a firm decision that unsettles King Charles III

The renowned Spanish chef José Andrés surprises with a gesture that surely hasn't gone unnoticed by King Charles III

Image of the editor Alba Fabián
by Alba Fabián

Spanish chef José Andrés, 56 years old, has taken a step that has captured international attention. His decision has had a direct impact on the British royal family, especially on King Charles III. Although the details have been revealed recently, his choice has caused diverse reactions and has made his personal stance clear.

José Andrés hasn't made just any decision. The chef has chosen to align himself with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, which has been interpreted as clear support. This gesture comes in the context of the premiere of the new season of With Love, Meghan on Netflix, a project by the duchess.

José Andrés in a dark suit looking to the right
The chef shows his public support for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Europa Press

Meghan Markle has described the docuseries as her most intimate and personal project. In it, she will share advice on cooking, decoration, and lifestyle with a select group of celebrities. Among them, José Andrés's participation stands out, as he has decided to support the couple in this new media stage.

Chef José Andrés, accomplice in the kitchen and new ally in Montecito

In the trailer for the series, Meghan and José Andrés enjoy preparing a lobster paella in the gardens of Montecito. In a relaxed tone, the duchess mentions that Prince Harry can't stand seafood, which prompts the chef's amusing response: "You married him?" This scene highlights the closeness between them and shows that their relationship goes beyond the professional.

José Andrés's appearance comes just as Meghan and Harry have renewed their contract with Netflix. The agreement, for about $100 million, ensures the production of new content that will keep the couple in the public eye. According to Meghan, their goal is to create projects that connect globally and reflect their shared values.

Medium shot of chef José Andrés wearing a pink jersey talking with a woman with dark hair tied back and a striped dress, who is Meghan Markle, in a modern kitchen with pots on the stove and wooden boards in the background.
José Andrés accompanies the duchess in "With love, Meghan," her Netflix project | Netflix

Chef José Andrés's decision unsettles King Charles III

For the British press, José Andrés's involvement is a significant detail. His international prestige, especially for his humanitarian work with World Central Kitchen, lends support to the image of the dukes. For King Charles III, this decision is interpreted as another blow in the already tense family relationship.

Although the chef hasn't publicly explained his motivations, his presence in the project has been enough to generate headlines. The participation of a renowned Spanish chef in a production so closely linked to Harry and Meghan adds a new ingredient to the tensions within Buckingham Palace. Without a doubt, this decision by José Andrés will keep making headlines in the coming months.

